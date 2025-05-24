6 key agencies under the Ministry of Interior & their roles

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration is one of the most powerful arms of the Kenyan government, overseeing the nation’s internal security, law enforcement, regulation of civil society, coordination of disaster response, and public policy on drug and alcohol abuse.

With a diverse and expansive mandate, the Ministry works through several specialised institutions to maintain law and order, enhance public safety, and promote national development.

Each institution under this docket carries a unique mandate and plays a significant role in securing Kenya’s internal affairs.

Here is a detailed look at the major institutions under the Ministry of Interior and the critical roles they play in protecting and managing the nation.

1. Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA)

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is a statutory body established under the IPOA Act, CAP 86 of the Laws of Kenya.



Its primary role is to provide independent oversight over the conduct and operations of the National Police Service.

IPOA was created to ensure that police officers uphold professionalism, transparency, and accountability in their service. As outlined under Section 5 of the Act, the Authority aims to:

Hold police accountable to the public

Give effect to Article 244 of the Constitution, which demands professionalism and discipline in the police force

Oversee the handling of public complaints against the police

The Authority’s reach is extensive, with headquarters in Nairobi and regional offices in Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Eldoret, Meru, Kakamega, Garissa and Nyeri.

2. National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA)

NACADA is a state corporation with the mandate to lead the national campaign against alcohol and drug abuse.

Its placement under the Ministry of Interior reflects the cross-cutting nature of substance abuse, which affects national security, health, education, and economic development. The Authority is guided by the NACADA Act of 2012 and the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act of 2010. Its key functions include:

Licensing and regulation of manufacturers and sellers of alcoholic drinks

Accreditation of rehabilitation facilities and professionals

Public education and awareness campaigns in schools, workplaces, and communities

Enforcement of compliance with relevant laws in bars, factories, and rehab centres

Conducting research and developing standards related to drug and alcohol use

3. Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority (PBORA)

PBORA was officially operationalised on 14 May 2024 following a Presidential Directive during the 2024 UN Civil Society Conference held in Nairobi. It is anchored in the Public Benefit Organizations (PBO) Act No. 18 of 2013. PBORA’s core functions include:

Facilitating and regulating the operations of civil society organisations

Enhancing transparency and accountability in the PBO sector

Monitoring financial inflows to detect money laundering and terrorism financing

4. Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA)

As the private security sector continues to grow in Kenya, the PSRA plays a critical role in ensuring that private security providers meet legal and ethical standards. The Authority was established under the Private Security Regulation Act No. 13 of 2016. Its mandate includes: Licensing and registration of private security firms and personnel

Formulating and enforcing codes of conduct and performance standards

Regulating services such as manned guarding, private investigations, installation of security systems, car tracking, and cash-in-transit security

5. National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC)

NDOC was established in 1998 following the devastating El Niño floods of 1997 and the U.S. Embassy bombing in Nairobi. It operates as a multi-agency disaster response unit with personnel drawn from the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, Prisons Service, Ministry of Agriculture, and the Ministry of Interior. NDOC is tasked with: • Monitoring, coordinating, and managing disaster responses nationwide • Operating a 24/7 Situation Room to handle emergencies • Developing anticipatory action plans to mitigate the effects of disasters

6. Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS)