Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has ordered the reinstatement of eight local administrators in Kirinyaga County who were interdicted after an illicit-brew tragedy that left 17 people dead in February 2024.

The officials, three chiefs and five assistant chiefs from Mwea West, will be returned to their duties, Murkomen said during a Jukwaa la Usalama town-hall in the county.

Reinstatement ordered

File image of Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen addressing the press after the 20th Jukwaa la Usalama, Elgeyo Marakwet County on July 25, 2025

Murkomen said the interdicted administrators had been fighting illicit alcohol but were unfairly punished after suspects kept being released by the courts.

After evaluating the situation, it seems it was not these chiefs’ fault. They were fighting illicit alcohol, but when the culprits are taken to court, they are freed. The process to return them to their stations is being finalised.

The affected locations include Mutithi, Kathiga, Ngomongo, Kianjogu, Kariukuini, Gitumbi and Kiandiiri, all in Mwea West sub-county.

The interdictions were first ordered in February 2024 by then-Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in the immediate aftermath of the poisonings.

Background and investigations

On February 6, 2024, residents of Kangai and Kandongu villages in Mwea West consumed an illicitly brewed alcoholic drink that was subsequently linked to multiple deaths and injuries.

17 people were buried in a mass funeral as a result of the illicit brew poisoning.

In response to the fatalities, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru ordered the immediate closure of bars and a fresh vetting of licences.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru

Investigations led to criminal charges.

In March 2024 the owner of one bar and several suspects, including police officers, were charged with murder over the deaths; prosecutors alleged the lethal brew had been sold in the two villages and that some of the drink may have been converted from seized exhibit stock .

The accused have pleaded not guilty and the matter remains part of the judicial process.

County response, next steps

The reinstatement decision speaks to a broader dispute over responsibility for the illicit-brew crisis.

Police impounding illicit brew

Local administrators and county officials have maintained that enforcement is hampered by judicial decisions and the repeated release of suspects, while national figures had previously held area administrators accountable for failing to curb the trade.

Murkomen said his decision followed briefings from the county commissioner and a review of the case.

Kirinyaga county authorities have continued enforcement and public-safety measures since the incident.

The county instituted a campaign against illegal alcohol, withdrew bar licences for fresh vetting and set up channels for residents to report suspicious activity.

Prosecutors and police have stated that investigations and court proceedings will continue independently of administrative reassignments.