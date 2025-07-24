Assesing future of storytelling: Pulse Tujuane's 2nd edition goes deeper on data

After a successful inaugural event in March 21, 2025, Pulse Tujuane is set to hold its second edition on July 25 2025, bringing together marketers, creatives, brand strategists, and storytellers for a deeper conversation around impact-driven marketing.

Organised by Pulse Live Marketing Kenya, the event is designed to go beyond dashboards and vanity metrics to explore how data can be transformed into powerful narratives, cultural insight, and business-shaping strategies.

The theme this year focuses on a question that’s become more urgent in today’s marketing landscape: Are we mistaking numbers for impact?

It’s easy to celebrate impressions, likes, and shares but as marketers have learnt, not every big number results in meaningful brand action or loyalty.

The second edition will tackle this head-on, challenging attendees to rethink how data is interpreted and applied in real-world decision-making.

Here is a snippet from the first edition.

Knowledgable panel of speakers

Among the speakers is Mark Kaigwa, CEO of Nendo, a digital intelligence firm.



With years of experience decoding African digital trends, Kaigwa will break down the misconception that flashy stats always equal campaign success.

It’s easy to confuse engagement and reach with real impact. We need to look beyond the dashboard and understand the story behind the numbers. Otherwise, we’ll keep running campaigns that look good on paper but do nothing in practice.

His keynote will focus on identifying valuable insights in an age of data overload, and how to shift from reactive marketing to strategic storytelling based on real audience behaviour.

Other speakers to expect include: Charleen Murira - Client Success Manager, EA, Media North

Srah Ndegwa - Head of Commercial, TATC

Kai Khalid - Head of Marketing, Vision Plus

Cedric Nzomo - Director & Co-Founder, Verge Group & Zaumu Africa

Jack Owigar - Regional Director, Pulse Kenya & Uganda

Albert Rono - Director and Technical Lead - Techron Ltd / Baze Radio

What attendees can expect

The second edition of Pulse Tujuane promises a rich experience for those eager to connect, challenge their assumptions, and learn from the best.