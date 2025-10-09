Kenya’s youth and hustle culture: Balancing side hustles with formal job

They say saving will never make you wealthy, that the true path to financial freedom lies in investment and having multiple streams of income.



This belief has taken root among Kenya’s youth, who are determined to rise above unemployment, inflation, and an unpredictable economy.



From freelance photography and online stores to farming and digital marketing, young Kenyans are redefining what it means to work.

Yet, as they chase opportunity in every corner, one question stands out: how can they balance ambition with sustaining businesses?

A generation that refuses to wait

For many young Kenyans, hustling is a matter of survival, it's security. With limited job opportunities and a rising cost of living, a single salary often isn’t enough.



Teachers run YouTube channels, bankers sell thrifted clothes, and civil servants manage online businesses after hours.

Technology: The great enabler

The digital revolution has made hustling easier and more efficient. Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter) allow young people to market their skills at no cost, while mobile money platforms have simplified transactions. Some employers fear that side hustles reduce productivity, but others recognise that entrepreneurial employees often bring innovation and fresh ideas to their primary roles. Still, without proper planning, the double workload can quickly lead to physical and mental fatigue.

Economic pressures behind the hustle

Kenya’s economy continues to test the resilience of its youth. With unemployment and underemployment affecting millions, many have turned to self-employment as a safety net. However, not all hustles are sustainable. Some collapse due to poor financial planning or lack of capital, while others drain time without offering meaningful profit.



This is why experts advise approaching side hustles strategically, rather than emotionally.

Solution to building sustainable hustles

1. Prioritise time management

Time is the biggest casualty of multiple income streams. Creating a clear schedule and setting boundaries between main work and side hustles is crucial.



Digital planners or apps can help young people organise tasks and prevent burnout.

2. Focus on one profitable hustle first

Instead of chasing every opportunity, experts recommend identifying one venture with real potential and growing it before adding others. Many young people lose focus by trying to run too many small businesses at once. Choosing a niche whether in content creation, design, or trade allows one to build expertise and brand loyalty.

3. Learn financial discipline

A successful side hustle can generate good income, but poor money management often keeps young entrepreneurs stuck.



Creating a budget, separating business and personal accounts, and saving for reinvestment are essential habits. Financial literacy platforms or online courses can help youth understand cash flow and investment.

4. Protect your mental health

The glorified no sleep, no rest culture can have serious long-term effects. Counsellor Jane Mwende encourages young hustlers to rest, seek support, and practise self-care.



Practising mindfulness, exercising, and setting digital boundaries are small but powerful steps towards mental balance.

5. Collaborate instead of compete

Kenya’s youth can achieve more by building communities rather than competing individually. Collaborations from shared online stores to joint digital campaigns allow for pooling of skills, marketing costs, and exposure. Networking through online forums or business mentorship programmes can also open doors to investors and partnerships that grow small hustles into sustainable ventures.

A future defined by flexibility and innovation

Kenya’s workforce is evolving. Employers are beginning to accommodate remote work, flexible hours, and performance-based contracts making it easier for employees to balance formal jobs with side ventures. The youth, in turn, are showing unmatched adaptability. Whether it’s farming by day and coding by night, or shooting content on weekends, the modern Kenyan worker is proving that multiple income streams can coexist with stability if managed wisely.