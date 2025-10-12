Electric vehicles sector to employ 100K: Breakdown of where the jobs are

Kenya is poised to become the region’s e-mobility hub with the electric vehicles sector set to create at least 100,000 jobs by the year 2030.

While the sector is projected to grow by 27 per cent across the continent in the next 15 years, Kenya is among the countries driving the revolution with electric vehicles take over the streets in a slow but steady trend.

The E-mobility Sector Investment Prospectus report published by the Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest) on October 10, 2025 paints a positive light on the sector which continues to inject new jobs into the economy.

File image of an electric vehicles charging station in Kenya

The report offers crucial insights to investors and entrepreneurs to align themselves and benefit from the potential of the sector that is projected to have a steady growth with EVs expected to make up over 80 per cent of all new vehicle sales by 2050.

Where the jobs are

The 100,000 jobs are spread across the along the EV value chain and allied sectors and will cut across semi-skilled and more specialised and skilled labour.

According to the report, the sector will create 5,900 direct jobs with an additional 10,300 indirect jobs while a bigger percentage (83,000) will be induced jobs.

Charging and assembly will create the most jobs , with the growth of the sector expected to drive manufacturing activities in the country, creating more jobs in the long term.

The demand for skilled mechanics and technicians familiar with electric vehicle technology and functionalities will also grow as the transformation takes root in the country.

Retail and distribution of electric vehicle spare parts is another area that will grow, injecting more employment opportunities into the sector.

Electric vehicle manufacturing companies are also projected to open dealership or setup shop in the country to serve the growing market with the support of the government and the incentives in place.

BasiGo and Roam are among the companies already taping into the country’s potential and spearheading the transformation.

Kenya Investment Authority notes that with the incentives provided by President William Ruto’s administration, the demand for electric vehicles will peak in the next five years.

Incentives & investments by Ruto's administration powering growth

The report reveals that Kenya has over 93 per cent renewable energy, strong policy support, and strategic investment in quality infrastructure that sets it up to become the region’s e-mobility hub.

Investment in green energy has seen the country’s wind capacity rise to 436 MW, while the current installed solar capacity is 210 MW.

File image of President William Ruto driving an electric vehicle

The geothermal capacity has increased to 940 MW with the potential to produce 10,000 MW of geothermal power from the Rift Valley Basin.