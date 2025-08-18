Over recent years, governments, universities and the job market in general has had to adjust to the rise of professionals generally referred to as digital creators.

These include social media managers, short video content creators, influencers, AI designers & prompt engineers - creative individuals trusted to build online communities for personal, corporate and institutional brands.

Often, digital creators possess a mix of skills that enable them to create and optimise content that delivers on specific client goals.

These roles also provide irregular work models, sometimes remote, with the flexibility enjoyed by creatives.

1. Upskilling keeps you ready for evolving industry standards

Having just recently gained prominence in the job market, digital creator careers are evolving fast. And so is the understanding of what they actually are.

A professional in this field also needs to be well updated on platform changes that may occur annually, quarterly and sometimes without notice.

For example, a digital creator proficient with social media platforms must be alert and quickly learn new features as they are rolled out on each social platform.

They must also go a step further to offer helpful strategies on how an employer may leverage the new feature for their business goals.

Workplace interactions for creatives are also essential to their success, especially when job functions are unconventional. This is where polished soft skills becomes an asset .

2. Knowing your worth for salary negotiations

As brands incorporate digital careers into their structure, employers may sometimes rely on the expert to define their role and its scope.

Where job groups are not defined, compensation may also depend on the professional’s ability to negotiate.

When switching careers as a digital creator, a good way to negotiate pay is based on the scope of work or negotiating work hours if you intend to handle more than one client.

BrighterMonday Kenya is currently offering free soft skills training that includes refined tips on how to ensure you negotiate to be paid what you’re worth.

3. Employers value unique strategies from digital creators

Creativity that also delivers on business goals is a marketable skill that also determines how employers value their talent.

As a digital creator switching careers, your portfolio - as part of your resume - will speak to past moments of extraordinary success but you should be able to articulate your ability to do it again.

A good way to do this is ensuring you’re plugged into a network of fellow creatives, in addition to following digital creators doing innovative work.

A career in digital creation presents great opportunities to become a multi-discipline professional with a lot of room to grow from one job to another. What makes a difference in this field is your ability to utilise soft skills to your advantage.