Kenya’s economy heavily relies on agriculture, however, urban centres where there is little to no agriculture depend on the movement of people and goods to drive productivity.

From commuters rushing to work, to delivery riders bringing food and parcels, and public service vehicles ferrying thousands daily, transport is the heartbeat of the country’s cities.



Now, a new wave is taking shape, the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) and e-bikes , and young Kenyans are cashing in.

As fuel prices soar and the pressure to adopt clean mobility intensifies, electric mobility is no longer just an environmental solution, but a source of fresh opportunities.

Young entrepreneurs, mechanics, and delivery riders are increasingly turning to EVs and e-bikes, spotting chances to earn where others see disruption.

From ride-hailing with electric cars to setting up EV leasing businesses, the new ecosystem is creating diverse income streams. Below are some of the opportunities that have emerged thanks to the adoption of clean mobility.

1. New repair and maintenance skillset

Traditionally, vehicle repairs in Kenya revolved around petrol and diesel engines. But with EVs, the game is changing.

These vehicles require specialists trained in handling batteries, electrical systems, and software diagnostics. For youth with a knack for technology, this is proving to be a valuable skill.

Several training centres have started offering EV repair programmes. Young mechanics who once struggled to find footing in the crowded traditional garages are now pivoting.



With fewer EV experts in the country, the demand is high, and those who equip themselves with the right skills already have opportunities staring at them.

Traditional mechanics have also upskilled to understand these emerging technologies and also position themselves equally among their peers.

2. Leasing of vehicles and bikes

Electric vehicles and bikes are not cheap to purchase outright, especially for young people with limited capital. But leasing is creating a bridge.



Startups and small firms are importing EVs and offering them on flexible payment terms to riders and drivers.

For example, boda boda riders can lease e-bikes on a daily or weekly basis, saving them the high upfront costs while still enabling them to work and earn.



This model is also attractive for ride-hailing drivers who can't afford to purchase the motors.

Electric bikes

3. Hailing and delivery services

Food delivery and parcel services in Nairobi, Kisumu, and Mombasa have exploded in recent years, driven by the convenience economy.



Now, e-bikes are transforming this space. They are cheaper to run compared to petrol-powered motorcycles and are increasingly being adopted by riders looking to cut costs and increase profits.

Many delivery platforms are also incentivising riders to use e-bikes, not only to save on fuel but also to position themselves as environmentally friendly brands.



For young Kenyans, this means more income opportunities as delivery demand keeps rising.

4. New business niches beyond transport

The EV wave is also sparking opportunities beyond direct driving or riding. Entrepreneurs are setting up charging stations, while others are venturing into battery swapping services.



Youth-led tech startups are even building apps to connect EV users with nearby charging points.

Challenges facing the EV and E-bikes industry

Despite the opportunities, challenges remain. The high cost of EV imports, limited charging infrastructure, and policy uncertainties continue to slow down adoption.



Many young entrepreneurs still face difficulties accessing financing to start EV-related businesses.

An electric hailling bike

However, as the government pushes for greener transport and more private investors join the market, the landscape is shifting.