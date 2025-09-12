Finding purpose beyond virality, why influencers need The Power Circle summit

The influencing space has grown and changed vastly over the last few years.

What was once dismissed as a hobby has become a thriving career path, with creators shaping conversations and driving consumer behaviour.

Yet, behind the polished Instagram feeds and trending TikTok dances, there is another reality, one of inconsistent brand deals, late payments, mental strain, and uncertainty about the future.

Viral content may bring fame in the moment, but sustaining relevance and income is another challenge altogether.

This is why the Power Circle Summit - powered by Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 , has been launched: to help influencers and brands move beyond virality and into purpose-driven and sustainable influence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Challenges influencers face

The influencer industry is full of promise, but it is also riddled with challenges that undermine creators’ growth and well-being.

One of the most pressing issues is unregulated payment structures, where influencers are often underpaid or left without clarity on what their work is worth.

Closely tied to this is the problem of late or non-payment from brands and agencies, which disrupts financial stability and discourages long-term planning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Influencers also face the absence of contracts and legal frameworks, leaving them exposed when disputes arise.

Without enforceable agreements, it becomes difficult to secure their image rights or guarantee payment.

Beyond financial and legal struggles, there is the human toll, burnout and mental health issues that result from the relentless demand to keep producing content. The pressure to stay relevant, coupled with cancel-culture and online bullying, often pushes creators to the edge.

Digital platforms add another layer of unpredictability. Algorithm changes and shadow banning can wipe out months of growth overnight, leaving influencers powerless to control their reach.

At the same time, a lack of financial and tax literacy means many creators struggle to manage their earnings or build savings for the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

For niche influencers, opportunities are even more limited, as they face barriers in visibility and access to brand partnerships.

Solutions at the Power Circle Summit

The Power Circle Summit is not about simply acknowledging these issues; it is about creating concrete solutions.

The event brings together influencers, marketers, legal experts, platforms, and agencies to openly engage with these challenges and propose lasting frameworks.

The objectives of the summit are ambitious yet practical: Spotlighting the current state of influencer marketing in Kenya ensures that everyone, from brands to creators, has a clear understanding of where the industry stands. Addressing key challenges through expert panels and knowledge-sharing allows participants to hear from those who have navigated similar struggles successfully. Equipping influencers with tools to grow as businesses ensures that creators see themselves not just as entertainers, but as entrepreneurs running brands with value. Encouraging industry-wide collaboration, policy formation, and ethical standards lays the foundation for a more professional and transparent industry. Inspiring influencers to find purpose and longevity in their craft ensures the conversation moves beyond short-term virality to building careers that last.

ADVERTISEMENT

By positioning influencers as businesses, the summit shifts the conversation from survival to sustainability.

Who will be in the room?

The Power Circle Summit is designed to bring together the entire ecosystem that powers influencer marketing.

Influencers and content creators, whether micro, mid-tier, or macro, form the core of the audience.

Alongside them will be brand and agency marketers who are keen to engage creators more effectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

PR and talent management firms will contribute to bridging the gaps between creators and clients, while students and aspiring influencers will gain a rare chance to learn from industry pioneers.

Finally, media professionals will capture the conversations, amplifying the stories and solutions that emerge.

This diversity of voices ensures that every perspective is heard, and the solutions discussed are holistic and actionable.

Value for sponsors

For sponsors, supporting the Power Circle Summit is not just about branding, it is about thought leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

By backing the summit, sponsors position themselves as champions of Kenya’s growing creator economy. The sponsorship packages are designed to provide maximum visibility and engagement.

The influencing space is changing fast, and the Power Circle Summit is where Kenya’s creators, industry leaders, and brands come together to shape its future.