Hidden business behind Nairobi’s iconic city clocks making millions

If you have ever told someone 'tukutane kwa clock' or 'drop me off kwa City Clock', you’ve unknowingly interacted with one of Nairobi’s most enduring business models.

The four-sided clocks that dot prime corners of the CBD are not county gadgets or municipal decorations.



They are the work of CityClock, a private out-of-home (OOH) media company that has turned timekeeping into a profitable advertising venture for more than 35 years.

From landmark to business model

CityClock was first set up in Kenya in 1984 and has since expanded regionally to Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and even franchised further south.



The Ugandan branch proudly calls itself the pioneer of street clocks in East and Central Africa, but the roots trace firmly back to Nairobi.

A city clock in Nairobi

ADVERTISEMENT

The model is deceptively simple: CityClock negotiates with city authorities for space, installs a six-metre, four-faced solar-powered clock, and then rents out the advertising panels.



The clocks are strategically placed at high-traffic junctions like Koja, Wabera Street and City Hall Way, doubling up as both landmarks and meeting points.

Zero cost for the city, big value for brands

For Nairobi County, the deal is simple, the city gets a functioning landmark, street lighting, and a touch of civic branding at zero capital expenditure.



For advertisers, the clocks deliver round-the-clock visibility, with backlit panels that glow at night and weather-proof frames built to withstand Nairobi’s toughest seasons.

Fighting for their look

With visibility comes imitation. CityClock has had to defend its design and trademarks in Kenyan tribunals, including a notable 2017 case against imitators.



The company guards its signature four-faced design fiercely, knowing the street is their ultimate showroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

A city clock

Today, “City Clock” has entered Nairobi’s vocabulary as shorthand for a central, reliable meeting point — a private business that became public mental furniture and a civic landmark almost by accident.

Exported from Nairobi to East Africa