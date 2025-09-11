KRA announces leadership changes

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced significant leadership changes as part of its ongoing strategy to enhance service delivery, strengthen institutional capacity, and drive organisational excellence.

These changes are aimed at ensuring continuity and accountability across the organisation, aligning with KRA's efforts to meet its corporate goals.

Effective from September 11, 2025, Nancy Ngétich EBS has been appointed as the new Commissioner for the Shared Services Department.

Ms. Ngétich, who has been serving as the Acting Commissioner since February 2023, has played a critical role in overseeing organisational reforms.

She has helped align human resources strategies with KRA’s 9th Corporate Plan and promoted technology adoption to support revenue mobilisation.

Her leadership is expected to continue fostering a streamlined and efficient approach to KRA's internal processes.

Before her appointment, Ms. Ngétich served as the Deputy Commissioner for Policy and International Affairs in the Customs & Border Control Department at KRA.

She also worked as a Senior Manager in Customs & Tax Advisory at Ernst & Young LLP, where she significantly contributed to customs reforms, trade facilitation, and regional trade agreements such as the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Her legal expertise is also evident in her membership in the Law Society of Kenya, the Institute of Certified Public Secretaries of Kenya, and the Kenya Institute of Management.

In addition to Ms. Ngétich’s appointment, there have been other leadership changes within KRA’s Large & Medium Taxpayers Department:

Rispah Simiyu FCCA, EBS has been seconded to the Ministry of National Treasury & Economic Planning.

KRA acting Commissioner General Rispah Simiyu during an interview.

Doreen Mbingi, previously the Deputy Commissioner for Compliance East & South Nairobi, has been appointed as the Acting Commissioner for the Large & Medium Taxpayers Department, pending a substantive appointment.

These leadership changes are part of KRA’s ongoing efforts to improve its internal processes and expand its ability to serve taxpayers more efficiently.

The authority has congratulated both Ms. Ngétich and Ms. Mbingi on their appointments and encouraged all stakeholders to continue supporting KRA in fulfilling its mandate of revenue mobilisation for national development.