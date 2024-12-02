KTN announces major brand merger of KTN Home and KTN News

In a move to streamline operations and enhance viewer experience, KTN has announced the merger of its two iconic brands, KTN Home and KTN News, into a unified platform simply branded as KTN.

This development, which brings together KTN Home which is a family entertainment and KTN News a dedicated news channel, was revealed in a public statement on December 2, 2024.

Since its inception in 1990, KTN has been a household name across Kenya, delivering impactful news and captivating entertainment to millions.

The merger aims to leverage the strengths of both brands, offering audiences a comprehensive array of content under one roof.

“We have proven over the years that we can rebirth, reinvent, go through ups and downs, and still come back strong. We are here to stay,” Standard Group CEO Marion Gathoga said.

The revamped KTN will now feature a diverse range of programs including in-depth news, investigative reports, local dramas, Hollywood movies, talk shows, youth-focused content, and sports.

History of KTN

The Kenya Television Network (KTN), established in 1990, was the first privately owned television station in Kenya.

Founded by Jared Kangwana, KTN broke the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation's (KBC) long-standing monopoly on television broadcasting, paving the way for a more diverse media landscape.

Over the years, KTN has been recognised for its commitment to activism journalism, particularly during the politically charged 1990s, which helped shape its reputation as an authoritative news source in Kenya.

In 2015, KTN expanded its offerings by launching KTN News, Kenya's first 24-hour news channel. This initiative was part of a broader strategy by the Standard Group to adapt to changing media consumption patterns and technological advancements.

The channel underwent a significant rebranding in 2021, adopting a new logo and emphasising a "facts first" approach to journalism, which aimed to engage a younger audience through a modern digital newsroom.

Challenges

Despite its historical significance and initial success, KTN and KTN News have faced substantial challenges in recent years .

The rise of digital media has transformed viewer preferences , leading to declining revenues for traditional television channels.

In response to these pressures, the Standard Group began rejigging KTN News and KTN Farmers TV in late 2024 as part of a restructuring effort to streamline operations and cut costs. This decision was said to have resulted in approximately 300 layoffs within the organisation at the time.