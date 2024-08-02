CA report reveals changes in Kenya's media consumption trends

Media Consumption Patterns

Kenya's media landscape is characterised by a rich diversity of platforms and content.

The report reveals that traditional media, such as radio and television, continue to hold significant sway among Kenyan audiences.

Mobile phones have emerged as a crucial medium for accessing radio, with one-third of radio listeners tuning in via mobile devices.

However, traditional radio sets remain the primary means of listening.

Television is predominantly watched on TV sets, with little change in this trend throughout the year.

Interestingly, social media plays an increasingly vital role in media consumption, primarily accessed via mobile phones.

This shift underscores the growing importance of digital media in the daily lives of Kenyans.

The report notes that the home remains the dominant setting for engaging with media, with radio slightly more popular than television in this setting.

Workplaces favour radio, while television content is more prevalent in social environments like bars, restaurants, and hotels.

Digital Media Growth

The report highlights a steady increase in internet usage, particularly among urban populations and higher-income groups.

As of Q4 2023/24, 58% of the population accessed the internet, with Nairobi leading at 80% penetration.

This growth is attributed to Kenya's widespread mobile phone usage and the country's high internet penetration rates, among the highest in Africa.

The data also reveals a notable gender gap in media consumption, with male respondents engaging more frequently with radio, TV, online newspapers, and magazines than female respondents.

Digital media consumption, including social media and online streaming, remains robust, with platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp leading the pack.

In Q4 2023/24, 49.4% of internet users were active on Facebook, followed closely by WhatsApp at 47%.

These platforms' extensive adoption and influential presence in Kenya's digital landscape are evident.

Other popular platforms include TikTok and YouTube, reflecting the diverse digital content preferences among Kenyans.

Demographic Insights

The report provides a detailed analysis of the demographics of media consumers in Kenya.

It reveals that radio consumption is particularly high among rural populations and lower-income groups, who may lack access to television sets due to infrastructure and electricity challenges.

Swahili is the most widely used language for radio broadcasts, with 59% of stations broadcasting in this language in Q4 2023/24, followed by vernacular languages at 39%.

This linguistic diversity reflects Kenya's rich cultural heritage and ensures broad accessibility to content.

Television viewership shows a gender disparity, with men exhibiting a greater interest in TV across all quarters.

There is a notable decline in viewership among the 15-17 age group, possibly due to a lack of content targeting this demographic.

The data also shows a decrease in viewers in the lower LSM (Living Standards Measure) groups, highlighting the impact of socioeconomic factors on media access.

In Q4 2023/24, 66% of TV viewers were from rural areas, while urban viewers made up 34%.

Advertising Expenditure and Trends

Advertising expenditure in Kenya's media sector saw a significant 21% increase in Q4 2023/24, totaling Sh18 billion.

The Property, Building, and Accommodation sectors exhibited the most considerable growth in spending, with an increase of 61% from Q3 to Q4.

Television continues to attract the highest advertising expenditure, with Sh11.98 billion allocated in Q4 2023/24, followed by radio at Sh5.07 billion.

The report indicates that Free to Air (FTA) TV remains the dominant medium for advertising, capturing 82% of the TV advertising market.

The data also highlights the leading sectors in advertising spending. Financial services lead in radio advertising, with Sh1.11 billion spent in Q4 2023/24.

Corporate and multi-brand companies dominate print media, spending Sh686 million.

The media and communications sectors also show substantial advertising expenditures across various platforms.

Despite economic challenges, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and service brands maintain a strong advertising presence, even as government media buying saw a reduction.

Challenges and Opportunities

The report identifies several challenges facing Kenya's broadcasting industry. Low internet penetration rates in rural areas, high costs of internet access, and limited infrastructure continue to hinder the full realisation of digital media's potential.

For instance, only 24% of individuals in the LSM 12+ category had internet access in Q4 2023/24, compared to 61% in the LSM 8-11 category.

Additionally, the competition among multiple media platforms has intensified, with a notable increase in individuals engaging with diverse media channels, rising from 32% in Q1 to 42% in Q4 2023/24.

This trend highlights the need for media companies to reassess their strategies and adapt to the evolving media consumption landscape.

On the flip side, the report points to significant opportunities within the industry. The use of Kiswahili and local languages in broadcasting has proven effective in reaching a broad audience, particularly in rural and lower-income areas.

