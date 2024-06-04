The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Breaking news:
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Inside the 26-year career of Standard Group's new CEO, Marion Gathoga-Mwangi

Amos Robi

Gathoga replaces Joe Munene who has been the interim CEO following Orlando Lyomu's exit

New Standard Group CEO Marion Gathoga-Mwangi
New Standard Group CEO Marion Gathoga-Mwangi
  • She brings 26 years of experience in local and international executive roles
  • Gathoga has held leadership positions in companies like African Oxygen Pty (AFROX) and BOC Kenya PLC
  • She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in International Business Administration from USIU Kenya

Recommended articles

The Standard Group PLC has announced the appointment of Marion Gathoga-Mwangi as its new Group Chief Executive Officer.

Effective July 15, 2024, Gathoga will assume her duties, bringing with her a wealth of experience garnered over 26 years in both local and international arenas.

Gathoga's career trajectory boasts executive roles in top organisations, including The Linde Group PLC companies such as African Oxygen Pty (AFROX) and BOC Kenya PLC.

ADVERTISEMENT

During her tenure, she played instrumental roles in enhancing access to medical gases across Africa and managing bulk and onsite manufacturing operations in South Africa.

New Standard Group CEO Marion Gathoga-Mwangi
New Standard Group CEO Marion Gathoga-Mwangi New Standard Group CEO Marion Gathoga-Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Agnes Kalekye Nguna appointed new KBC Managing Director

Her leadership acumen has been honed through various high-level positions, including Country Director at Cadbury Kenya and East Africa Limited, General Manager at Unga Limited Plc (Seaboard Corporation), and Country Director at Parmalat Botswana Pty in Gaborone, Botswana.

Her contributions to the corporate landscape extend further as she serves as a Non-Executive Director at BAT Kenya PLC, BOC Kenya PLC, and the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM).

ADVERTISEMENT

Educationally, Gathoga holds a Bachelor of Science (Honors) Degree in International Business Administration from the United States International University (USIU) Kenya.

Her expertise in Continuous Improvement (KAIZEN) methodology has been pivotal in driving successful corporate transformations.

New Standard Group CEO Marion Gathoga-Mwangi
New Standard Group CEO Marion Gathoga-Mwangi New Standard Group CEO Marion Gathoga-Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Standard Group seasoned reporter Shadrack Mitty dies

Furthermore, she actively contributes to nurturing future leaders as a part-time Academic Director of the Women in Leadership program at Strathmore Business School (SBS).

ADVERTISEMENT

The appointment of Gathoga signifies a strategic move by the Standard Group PLC to leverage her extensive experience and dynamic leadership in navigating the evolving media landscape.

Dr. Julius Kipngetich, Chairman of the Board, expressed his confidence in Gathoga's ability to lead the company towards greater heights.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Inside the 26-year career of Standard Group's new CEO, Marion Gathoga-Mwangi

Inside the 26-year career of Standard Group's new CEO, Marion Gathoga-Mwangi

Belgium's largest airline resumes Nairobi flights after 9 years

Belgium's largest airline resumes Nairobi flights after 9 years

Why the price of popular spirits could double

Why the price of popular spirits could double

Effect of global economic trends on bitcoin's price and adoption

Effect of global economic trends on bitcoin's price and adoption

African bankers crown Kamau Thugge as Central Bank Governor of the Year

African bankers crown Kamau Thugge as Central Bank Governor of the Year

Boeing hires ex-Safaricom Ethiopia executive to head Africa operations

Boeing hires ex-Safaricom Ethiopia executive to head Africa operations

Details emerge about U.S. firm bankrolling the Sh477B Nairobi-Mombasa Expressway

Details emerge about U.S. firm bankrolling the Sh477B Nairobi-Mombasa Expressway

Tech that helps blind people experience photos debuts in Africa this week

Tech that helps blind people experience photos debuts in Africa this week

Your key to the world of entertainment: 1Win Kenya app

Your key to the world of entertainment: 1Win Kenya app

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto with former U.S. Ambassador Kyle McCarter during a past meeting

Details emerge about U.S. firm bankrolling the Sh477B Nairobi-Mombasa Expressway

Belgium's largest airline Brussels resumes Nairobi flights after a 9-year break

Belgium's largest airline resumes Nairobi flights after 9 years

Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Dr. Kamau Thugge has been honoured with the prestigious title of Central Bank Governor of the Year by the African Banker Magazine.

African bankers crown Kamau Thugge as Central Bank Governor of the Year

#FeatureByBinance

Effect of global economic trends on bitcoin's price and adoption