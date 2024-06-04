Inside the 26-year career of Standard Group's new CEO, Marion Gathoga-Mwangi

The Standard Group PLC has announced the appointment of Marion Gathoga-Mwangi as its new Group Chief Executive Officer.

Effective July 15, 2024, Gathoga will assume her duties, bringing with her a wealth of experience garnered over 26 years in both local and international arenas.

Gathoga's career trajectory boasts executive roles in top organisations, including The Linde Group PLC companies such as African Oxygen Pty (AFROX) and BOC Kenya PLC.

During her tenure, she played instrumental roles in enhancing access to medical gases across Africa and managing bulk and onsite manufacturing operations in South Africa.

New Standard Group CEO Marion Gathoga-Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya

Her leadership acumen has been honed through various high-level positions, including Country Director at Cadbury Kenya and East Africa Limited, General Manager at Unga Limited Plc (Seaboard Corporation), and Country Director at Parmalat Botswana Pty in Gaborone, Botswana.

Her contributions to the corporate landscape extend further as she serves as a Non-Executive Director at BAT Kenya PLC, BOC Kenya PLC, and the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM).

Educationally, Gathoga holds a Bachelor of Science (Honors) Degree in International Business Administration from the United States International University (USIU) Kenya.

Her expertise in Continuous Improvement (KAIZEN) methodology has been pivotal in driving successful corporate transformations.

Furthermore, she actively contributes to nurturing future leaders as a part-time Academic Director of the Women in Leadership program at Strathmore Business School (SBS).

The appointment of Gathoga signifies a strategic move by the Standard Group PLC to leverage her extensive experience and dynamic leadership in navigating the evolving media landscape.