Standard Group shuts down KTN News after 9 years

This decision follows the recent announcement of plans to lay off approximately 300 employees.

KTN News the media company's 24-hour news channel has been merged with KTN Home which is dedicated to regular programming.

The decision to close KTN News and KTN Farmers TV is seen as part of a broader strategy by the Standard Group to streamline operations and cut costs amid a challenging media landscape.

The company has not provided detailed explanations regarding the implications of this closure for its remaining staff or its future programming.

As the media industry continues to evolve, the shutdown of these channels highlights the ongoing challenges faced by news organisations in balancing financial sustainability with their role in public information dissemination.

History and evolution of KTN Home & KTN News

KTN , a TV station under the Standard Group, has a rich history and has played a significant role in the evolution of television journalism in Kenya.

KTN

The roots of KTN trace back to 1990 when the Kenya Television Network (KTN) was established as the first privately-owned television station in Kenya.

This pioneering effort marked a significant shift in the media landscape, providing a platform for diverse voices and perspectives in a previously state-controlled environment.

Over the years, KTN became known for its innovative programming and for nurturing many prominent journalists in the country.

Birth of KTN News

In 2015, the Standard Group launched KTN News, Kenya's first 24-hour news channel.

This transition was part of a broader strategy by the Standard Group to adapt to changing media consumption patterns and technological advancements.

KTN News studios Pulse Live Kenya

KTN News focused on delivering continuous news coverage, analysis, and current affairs programming, quickly gaining popularity among viewers for its commitment to timely and accurate reporting.

Rebranding of KTN News

KTN News underwent a significant rebranding in 2021, adopting a new logo and a "facts first" approach to journalism.

This rebranding coincided with the launch of a modern, converged digital newsroom aimed at enhancing the quality of news delivery and engaging a younger audience.

The Standard Group's leadership acknowledged the need to adapt to the rapidly changing media environment, emphasising the importance of integrating traditional journalism with digital platforms.

Throughout its history, KTN News has been a key player in the media sector.

Rebrand of KTN News in 2021 Pulse Live Kenya

However, the channel has faced challenges, particularly in recent years, as the media landscape has shifted dramatically due to digital transformation and changing viewer preferences.