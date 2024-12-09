In a remarkable display of compassion and community spirit, A-Level students from Light International School organised a memorable outreach program at the Cottalenga Community Children’s Home on December 3.

The initiative left a lasting impact not only on the children at the home but also on the students who took part. The children, ranging from newborns to teenagers, welcomed the students with warm smiles and open hearts.

Throughout the day, the Light International students engaged in a variety of activities, including sharing donations, playing games, and spending meaningful time with the children.

These interactions proved transformative, fostering empathy and a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by vulnerable members of the community.

“This experience has given our students a new perspective on life,” commented a school representative. “They were moved by the resilience and joy of the children despite their circumstances, and it’s an experience they will carry with them for years to come.”

Parents of the students also played a vital role in supporting the outreach, contributing to its success. The school expressed its gratitude to the parents and students who made the day possible.

The initiative reflects Light International School’s commitment to nurturing not just academic excellence but also character development. The school aims to instill a sense of responsibility and compassion in its students, shaping them into future leaders who are mindful of their communities.

As the day concluded, the students left Cottalenga with hearts full of gratitude and a renewed sense of purpose, proving that small acts of kindness can make a big difference.