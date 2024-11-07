Celebrating our alumni: Light Group of Schools kicks off alumni insights

Light Group of Schools is excited to launch Alumni Insights, a time to honour and celebrate the journeys of our former students who have gone on to make their mark in the world.

Throughout this first week of November, we’re sharing the personal stories of alumni who continue to carry the values, skills, and experiences they gained here into their lives and careers, including admission to prestigious Ivy League universities.

This week’s highlights feature heartfelt testimonials from alumni who share their unique paths, the lessons they learned at Light Group of Schools, and the ways our community shaped their futures.

The only Kenyan admitted to MIT in 2024

Notably, Tony Rotich, the only student from Kenya to be admitted to MIT this year and one of the top-performing students in the 2023 KCSE, reflects on his journey.

His story exemplifies how Light Group of Schools prepares its students to be high achievers, fostering both academic excellence and the drive to pursue ambitious goals.

Former students like Lee Mwangi, now at Pomona College, also share insights on their growth and experiences, from their first days on campus to the lifelong friendships and academic foundations built at Light Group of Schools.

"Our alumni represent everything we stand for," said Paul Nalo, Career Master Light Academy Nairobi. "Hearing how their time with us has influenced their lives today is both inspiring and a reminder of why we do what we do. We hope their stories encourage our current students to dream big and stay curious."

We invite everyone students, parents, and friends of the school to join us in celebrating these wonderful stories.

Watch the testimonials on our website and discover how Light Group of Schools continues to be a place where students grow, thrive, and build meaningful futures.

Light Group of Schools is a leading educational institution committed to academic excellence and character development.

With a focus on nurturing well-rounded individuals, we provide a supportive environment where students are encouraged to excel academically, explore their interests, and grow as responsible global citizens.

Our dedicated teachers, diverse programs, and rich extracurricular offerings help students develop the confidence and skills they need to succeed in an ever-changing world. At Light Group of Schools, we believe in empowering each student to realize their full potential.

Visit Light Group of Schools Website at to hear these inspiring alumni stories and learn more about what makes our school community so special.