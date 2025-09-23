Networking Kenyan-style: How relationships drive career growth

In Kenya, career success rarely happens in isolation. From a boda boda rider trying to secure a long-term client to a young graduate hunting for their first job in Nairobi, relationships often make the difference between stalled ambition and a breakthrough. Kenya’s labour market is unforgiving. Every year, many young people enter the job market, but very few formal jobs are created . This gap forces many to rely on connections. For instance, a graduate from a rural area may not even see a vacancy advertised in the newspapers or online, but a relative in a WhatsApp group can tip them off and even recommend them.

AI-generated image of a young person using their phone

This is why, in Kenya, “knowing someone who knows someone” is not a cliché. It is the grease that keeps careers moving. Networking can give you access, but having access to people is only half the equation. The other half is how you carry yourself. Employers and mentors look beyond technical skills to qualities such as communication, creativity, emotional intelligence, reliability, and adaptability. For instance, a graduate introduced to a CEO at a networking dinner may not land a job immediately. However, if they can communicate effectively, they leave a lasting impression. Sometime later, that CEO might remember them when an opening arises. Many successful Kenyan SMEs have grown not from family ties but from building reputations for reliability and good customer relations. In other words, you may not choose the networks you are born into, but your soft skills can create new networks that push your career forward.

An AI-generated photo depicting business leaders connecting at a forum.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Social Spaces That Power Networking

Kenyan networking does not always happen in office corridors. It thrives in everyday social spaces:- Chamas or social circles. What started as informal savings groups have become powerful career networks. In Nairobi’s social circles, members exchange business referrals, share contacts of reliable fundis, and even recommend each other for tenders.

Weddings and harambees also double as networking hubs. A casual introduction at a cultural event in Nyeri might later lead to a bank job in Nairobi.

Nyama choma joints and golf clubs are also very good for networking. Deals worth millions have been sealed over roast goat in Kamakis or a Saturday afternoon at Muthaiga Golf Club. These settings break the stiffness of formal offices, making it easier to pitch ideas or build rapport.

An AI-generated image depicting friends sitting at a wooden table outdoors, laughing and sharing drinks while enjoying grilled food at a lively evening barbecue gathering

Digital Networking

Technology has added a new layer to Kenyan networking. WhatsApp groups, LinkedIn, and X (Twitter) have become spaces where opportunities are shared. Kenyan TikTokers and influencers also rely heavily on digital networking. Brand deals are often secured not just through talent but through a DM exchange, a mutual friend, or introductions at content creator meetups. READ ALSO: Hidden job market: How to find jobs before they’re advertised

ADVERTISEMENT

Trust and Reputation

In Kenya, a recommendation carries more weight than a CV . If someone trusted introduces you as “my person,” doors open faster. Employers often prefer hiring through referrals because they reduce risk. But this also creates pressure: one bad move can stain not just your reputation but also that of your referee. That is why Kenyans place so much emphasis on being dependable, respectful, and maintaining integrity. Reputation is currency, and people will only vouch for you if they’ve seen you deliver or know you keep your word.

The Flip Side

Networking in Kenya is not always positive. It sometimes bleeds into nepotism and tribal favouritism. For instance, county jobs are often criticised for going to relatives of politicians or senior officials. In the corporate world, opportunities may be awarded based on who you know rather than merit. This creates a dilemma. While networking drives careers, it also locks out qualified but less connected candidates. Despite the pitfalls, networking remains at the heart of career growth in Kenya. It offers visibility, mentorship, and opportunities that would otherwise stay hidden. In the end, mtu ni watu. Your qualifications may get you into the room, but relationships will keep you there and help you climb higher.

#FeatureByTakeControl