New KRA price list to affect used car import taxes starting July, here's what to know

Kenyans planning to import used motor vehicles are advised to brace for changes starting 1st July 2025, as the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) rolls out a new pricing schedule that will affect how import taxes are calculated.

What is CRSP?

The Current Retail Selling Price (CRSP) is a value used by KRA to determine the customs value of imported used cars.



This customs value is then used to calculate the amount of import duty, VAT, excise duty, and other taxes that an importer must pay.

In simple terms, the CRSP is KRA’s estimate of the cost of a specific make and model of car if sold new in Kenya.



Even though you're importing a used car, your taxes are based on this estimated retail price, not what you paid for the car abroad.

In a notice dated 30th May 2025, KRA announced that the new CRSP schedule will be implemented starting 1st July 2025.

"The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) wishes to inform the public that, effective 1st July, 2025, a new Current Retail Selling Price (CRSP) schedule will be applied in the computation of customs value for used motor vehicles imported into the country," the notice stated.

Why the prices are changing

The update follows extensive engagement with stakeholders, such as car importers and dealers, to ensure the new prices reflect market realities.

"This follows an extensive stakeholder engagement with stakeholders to ensure that the new CRSP factors in their feedback," KRA added.

Such reviews typically happen to reflect fluctuations in vehicle prices globally, changes in exchange rates, or market shifts that affect vehicle values in Kenya.

Where to find the new prices

KRA has already uploaded the updated CRSP list on its website. Importers, clearing agents, and car buyers are encouraged to review the changes in advance.

"The updated CRSP list has been published on the KRA website. Importers and other stakeholders are therefore encouraged to visit the page and familiarise themselves with the new list and acquaint themselves with the changes," the authority advised.

To avoid surprises at the port, importers should consult the CRSP list before purchasing vehicles abroad.