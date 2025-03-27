Pulse logo
Why modern cars are designed to crumple during accidents

27 March 2025 at 14:53
Modern vehicles are purposefully engineered to collapse during collisions, and for a valid reason
For many, the sight of a crumpled car after a collision might seem like a sign of poor craftsmanship. 

However, modern vehicles are actually designed to deform upon impact, and for good reason. 

This deliberate design feature, known as a crumple zone, is a crucial innovation that enhances passenger safety by absorbing crash energy. 

Here’s why modern cars are built to crumble and how this technology saves lives.

The Evolution of Car Safety

In the early days of automobile manufacturing, cars were built like tanks,rigid, heavy, and nearly indestructible. 

While these vehicles could survive crashes with minimal exterior damage, the force of impact was transferred directly to the occupants, leading to severe or fatal injuries. 

Recognising this danger, automotive engineers introduced crumple zones, a feature that revolutionised car safety.

The crumple zone concept was invented and patented by Hungarian engineer Béla Barényi in 1937, before he joined Mercedes-Benz, and further developed in 1952. 

How Crumple Zones Work

Crumple zones are areas in the front and rear of a vehicle that are designed to collapse in a controlled manner during a collision. 

Instead of resisting impact, they deform strategically to absorb kinetic energy, thereby reducing the force transferred to passengers.

When a car crashes, the energy of motion (kinetic energy) must go somewhere. 

If a vehicle were too rigid, this energy would be transferred to passengers, potentially causing life-threatening injuries. 

Imagine running full speed into a brick wall versus into a stack of soft pillows. The brick wall stops you suddenly, making the impact much more painful. But if you hit the pillows, they absorb some of the force, slowing you down more gradually and reducing the impact on your body. 

Crumple zones dissipate this energy by allowing the exterior frame to fold, bend, and collapse in a predictable way, giving the vehicle's structure time to slow down the impact force before it reaches the cabin.

The Physics Behind Crumple Zones

The effectiveness of crumple zones is rooted in Newton’s laws of motion. Specifically, Newton’s second law states that force equals mass times acceleration (F = ma). 

In a crash, a sudden deceleration occurs, generating massive forces. By increasing the time it takes for a car to come to a stop through crumple zones, the overall force exerted on passengers is significantly reduced.

For example, if two cars of equal mass collide at the same speed, but one has crumple zones and the other does not, the crumple-zone-equipped car will extend the time of deceleration, thereby lowering the force that passengers experience.

This can mean the difference between minor injuries and fatal trauma.

Materials and Engineering Innovations

Modern vehicles incorporate advanced materials and engineering techniques to maximise crash safety. 

According to a report by Jaikumar, M., Koenig, P., Vignesh, S.K., Bentgens, F., & Hariram, V. "During a high-speed accident, the crash box will crush first, reducing the impact, before the front rail absorbs the majority of the deformation energy"

High-strength steel is often used in passenger compartments to maintain structural integrity, while aluminum and composite materials are used in crumple zones to absorb impact energy effectively. Some cars even include “smart” crumple zones that adjust their rigidity based on crash severity.

The idea of a car that crumples on impact may seem counterintuitive, but it is one of the most significant advancements in automotive safety. 

By absorbing crash energy and protecting occupants from the full force of a collision, crumple zones have saved countless lives. 

While a wrecked car might be costly to repair, the trade-off is a safer driving experience, proving that sometimes, destruction is the key to preservation.

