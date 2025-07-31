Taiwan launches 'Go Healthy with Taiwan 2025' campaign in Thailand to boost regional wellness innovation

Taiwan has launched a new regional initiative in Bangkok aimed at tackling wellness challenges in Southeast Asia through technology and cross-border collaboration.

Dubbed 'Go Healthy with Taiwan 2025,' the campaign invites Thai institutions, startups, and SMEs to submit proposals on how to apply Taiwanese health tech solutions to local needs in fitness, cycling, and smart healthcare.

Led by Taiwan’s International Trade Administration (TITA) and organised by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the initiative marks a growing effort by Taiwan to promote its health innovation capabilities abroad, while fostering community-driven solutions in partner countries.

Three winning proposals will each receive a US$30,000 prize, while the top six teams will be flown to Taiwan for a “Go Healthy Tour”, a curated, behind-the-scenes experience of Taiwan’s health tech ecosystem.

The tour includes site visits, product demos, and networking opportunities with leading Taiwanese companies.

"The response in Thailand has been extraordinary," said Ms. Mia Liang, Director of TAITRA Bangkok.

"Through this campaign, we are fostering deep, cross-border collaboration that empowers Thai communities with Taiwan’s most innovative wellness solutions, setting a new benchmark for healthier societies in Asia."

Taiwan is a global leader in several areas relevant to the campaign's focus:

Fitness & sports technology: Taiwanese innovations in this sector range from AI-enabled training systems to connected workout equipment, designed to enhance personal and population-wide wellness. Cycling: As a global manufacturing hub for high-performance bicycles and a leader in urban cycling infrastructure, Taiwan promotes cycling as a sustainable and health-positive mode of transport. Smart healthcare: Taiwan’s Medtech sector is known for its advanced diagnostic platforms, telemedicine capabilities, and wearable technologies. An example includes Acer’s wearable health monitors, which have already been adopted by leading hospitals worldwide, demonstrating Taiwan's capacity to reshape healthcare delivery and preventive care models.

Participation is made simple via the SurveyCake platform , designed for ease of submission. Detailed guidelines and case examples are available on the official campaign website to support proposal development.