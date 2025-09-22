TikTok has long been a launchpad for global hits, with songs like Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road or CKay’s Love Nwantiti turning into viral anthems after millions of users danced, lip-synced, and remixed them.

Now, TikTok has gone a step further with a feature called Work with Artists, which can be found on the TikTok app creator studio.

The tool is designed to connect musicians directly with content creators, giving artists more control over how their songs spread while rewarding creators for their creativity.

"African creators on TikTok have been rewarded for their creativity contrary to popular belief. We have a number of tools that our Community across the continent can currently benefit from,” says Boniswa Sidwaba, Head of Content Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa.