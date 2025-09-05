Viral TikTok sounds that made Gogo blow up on social media

Rwandese gospel singer and TikTok star, Musabyimana Gloriose, also known as Gogo was more than just a musician.

While she inspired many through her songs, her charm, unique expressions and unfiltered moments also turned her into a social media sensation.



Several of her sounds became viral on TikTok, with users across Africa and beyond remixing them into comic skits, challenges and creative videos.

The birth of 'Gudubai'

One of the most memorable sounds attributed to Gogo came from an interview in which she tried to say “goodbye.”

Instead, her version was 'gudubai”', a mispronunciation that quickly caught the attention of TikTok users.



The clip was extracted and repurposed into countless short videos where creators added humour by pairing the sound with exaggerated goodbyes or dramatic exits.

In the same interview, Gogo also struggled with another phrase when she said 'I going', meaning she was leaving.

This too became a viral sensation, with netizens cleverly using it to capture everyday moments when someone departs abruptly, whether from awkward conversations, failed attempts, or comic scenarios.

These unscripted moments added to her relatability and endeared her to fans who saw her authenticity as part of her charm.

Everyday, I need blood of Jesus

Beyond interviews, Gogo’s music itself also provided viral material. Perhaps the most recognisable sound came from an acapella version of her gospel song 'Everyday, I Need Blood of Jesus'.

The way she sang the phrase 'Everyday I need blood of Jesus' resonated with many, not only for its spiritual depth but also for its rhythmic delivery.

This particular sound became a TikTok favourite, spawning humorous edits and lip-sync challenges. Some users matched the sound with daily struggles, using it as a metaphor for how much they needed strength to face ordinary challenges.

Others leaned into the religious element, creating sincere yet entertaining content that highlighted the universality of her message.

The humour behind 'Happy Birthday'

Another sound that trended widely was her attempt at pronouncing 'happy birthday.' In one recording, Gogo’s playful struggle with the phrase struck a chord with her fans. TikTokers began using the clip in birthday videos, comedy skits and light-hearted parodies.

What stood out most was how Gogo’s simple attempt became a tool for spreading laughter. Her fans saw beyond the mispronunciations, finding joy in the authenticity of her character.

This viral sound, much like 'gudubai' and 'I going,' reflected how her unpolished yet sincere delivery turned ordinary words into moments of collective amusement.

While Gogo’s sudden passing left many in shock, her digital legacy remains vibrant. Through sounds like 'gudubai', 'I going', 'Everyday I need blood of Jesus' and 'happy birthday', she continues to bring joy to millions on TikTok.