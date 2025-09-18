vivo unveils V60: A new era of portrait mastery begins

vivo has launched the all-new V60, the latest flagship in its acclaimed V series, designed to deliver powerful portrait photography, refined design, and smooth everyday performance.

Co-engineered with ZEISS, the V60 brings upgraded imaging and a streamlined experience that meets the needs of today’s mobile users.

Imaging Mastery That Captures More Than Just Moments

The V60 proudly upholds ZEISS Optical Standards across every lens, ushering in a new era of portrait photography where emotion, detail, and atmosphere come vividly to life.

At the heart of the imaging setup is the 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera, that enables clear, well-lit portraits from a distance—ideal for concerts, festivals, or public events.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new 10x Telephoto Stage Portrait handles spotlights and stage lighting with ease, preserving natural skin tones and fine details for professional-looking results.

With five versatile focal lengths ranging from 23-mm to 100-mm, the V60 offers a full portrait toolkit in your pocket for more intimate moments, the 85-mm ZEISS Portrait delivers emotional clarity with natural background separation, perfect for weddings, milestones, or candid shots.

Meanwhile, Landscape Portrait mode balances subject and scenery in a single frame, ideal for travel or scenic backdrops.

Creativity gets an even broader canvas with the AI Image Studio. With AI Four-Season Portrait, users can instantly reimagine their surroundings in spring, summer, autumn, or winter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional AI-powered tools bring studio-level retouching to your fingertips with intuitive precision.

Beyond portraiture, the V60 features a 50 MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera, an 8 MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, and a 50 MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera ready to handle your everyday photography needs.

The upgraded Aura Light Portrait ensures soft, even lighting in low-light environments, while Ultra-Clear 4K Video is supported on both the front and rear cameras.

For added creative flair, Film Camera introduces a vintage aesthetic with classic filters that bring warmth and emotion to every frame.

Design that Delights, Elegance Meets Innovation

ADVERTISEMENT

The V60 showcases vivo’s design excellence with its Equal-Depth Quad Curved Screen, featuring ultra-slim bezels and smooth curvature on all four sides for a visually immersive, comfortable in-hand experience.

Each corner is precisely curved at a 41° golden angle, while vivo’s anti-mistouch algorithm helps reduce accidental taps during gaming or scrolling.

Despite its advanced hardware, the V60 maintains a sleek profile, enabled by vivo’s ultra-slim stacking architecture.

On the back, the minimalist Star Trail camera module occupies less than 9% of the rear panel, offering a clean and cohesive look that reflects vivo’s signature craftsmanship.

Color is more than design, they’re statements of individuality, designed to resonate with mood, moment, and lifestyle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The V60 arrives in Kenya as the nature-inspired shade, Desert Gold, which channels the serene vastness of sunlit dunes.

Durability That Defends, Performance That Powers

Built for life’s unexpected moments, the vivo V60 is reinforced with Diamond Shield Glass and a comprehensive cushioning structure, making it the most drop-resistant screen in V Series history.

With IP68 and IP69 ratings for Dust and Water resistance it performs reliably through spills, rain, and even submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 120 minutes.

The new One-Tap Water Ejection and Dust Removal use sound wave vibration to clear out moisture or particles with a single tap.

ADVERTISEMENT

Powering this resilience is a 6500 mAh BlueVolt Battery paired with 90W FlashCharge delivering all-day power and fast, efficient recharging.

Smart battery management features like Battery Life Extender and Super Battery Saver help maintain long-term battery health, lasting comfortably over four years of daily use.

At the core of the V60’s performance is the Snapdragon® 7 Gen 4 Mobile Chipset, and up to 12 GB RAM and 12 GB Extended RAM.

Whether multitasking or gaming, users can expect fast, lag-free responsiveness. The Ultra Large VC Smart Cooling System ensures consistent performance even during intensive tasks.

Enhancing the experience further are intelligent features designed to streamline daily use. With the V60, vivo delivers a powerhouse built to keep pace with you, every step of the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Availability in Kenya

vivo continues to lead with innovation rooted in human needs, where design meets durability, performance meets empathy, and technology elevates everyday storytelling.

Whether you're capturing the moment, expressing your individuality, or powering through your day, the V60 is built to be more than just a device, it's your companion for what matters most.

For more information on vivo V60, please visit vivo's official website .

#FeatureByvivoKenya