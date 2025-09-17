Recruiting Gen Z in Kenya: What employers need to know

Kenya, as part of the global south, is among the countries experiencing an influx of the young in its workforce.

In startup ventures that are going global, climate change NGOs seeking to make impact now, and most of all the development of unconventional careers in the digital world , Kenya’s youngest workers are leading the charge.

They are also causing employers and older colleagues to shift their perspectives and understanding of how things should run.

How Gen Z prefer to be recruited for jobs

The usual job recruitment process involves announcing a vacancy, shortlisting qualified candidates, inviting them for interviews and the successful candidate gets contacted to accept or reject a job offer.

Employers are having to make adjustments to the process, accounting for the fact that Gen Z are tech savvy and prefer flexibility.

Employers must have a strong online presence because Gen Z recruits rely on company websites and social media platforms to find and verify job postings. They also check these to gauge company culture and values. Virtual job interviews should also be accommodated for employers looking to work with Gen Z. Aside from the convenience of a virtual meeting, this generation of workers is seeking opportunities away from home, whether in a different city or country. Hiring from referrals has taken shape within the Kenyan job market. Relying on recruiters and professional networks may very well be the number one way job seekers get hired. Younger professionals are more willing to pursue referred opportunities. Young job seekers are using AI tools to make their job applications.

What employers are getting wrong while recruiting Gen Z

According to a 2024 survey by Odipo Dev and Africa Uncensored , the majority of Kenyan Gen Z prefer to be self-employed. The only other high-ranking pursuit is social media fame.

Office jobs come in as the fourth option for this generation, with the young workers preferring 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. schedules that come with job security.

With such data, it’s clear that employers may need to revise some strict definitions of moonlighting and what it means to have other sources of income.

Employers also need to embrace the realities of having influencers on their payroll, acknowledging that they can be an asset for their brand.

Employers also need to explore hybrid or wholly remote models of work. The greatest benefit for Gen Z workers under these models is the added flexibility in mapping their career goals.

As the youngest entrants to the labour market, Gen Z are giving many employers an edge in tech adoption, leveraging the creative economy and remaining relevant for Kenya’s bulging youth population.

Those offering opportunities to this generation must also adjust with their generation’s definition of satisfying work.