Ex-Standard Group manager speaks out against company culture post-exit

A former senior executive at the Standard Group PLC has made damning allegations about the company's work environment, citing toxicity and witch-hunt within the organisation.

Jackline Atieno Okullo, who previously served as the Head of Commercial, spoke out following the company’s public announcement of her exit.

Standard Group issues public notice on Okullo’s departure

On Wednesday, January 29, Standard Group published a notice informing the public that Okullo was no longer an employee of the company as of January 8, 2025.

The media house also distanced itself from any business dealings linked to Okullo after her departure.

This is to inform the general public that Ms. Jackline Atieno Okullo, whose photograph appears above, is no longer an employee of The Standard Group PLC as of 08th January 2025.



Ms. Jackline Atieno Okullo is not authorised to represent the Standard Group PLC or conduct any business on behalf of the Company.

Okullo hits back at Standard Group

In response, Okullo criticised the company’s management, claiming she had resigned voluntarily and left due to an unhealthy work culture.



She described the workplace environment as unbearable, expressing hope that the leadership would address the alleged issues.

I resigned and left Standard Group PLC to pursue other interests. The environment was not making sense for me anymore. I wish Standard Group PLC all the best as they face this challenging time and pray the new leadership will be able to stop the culture of toxicity and witch-hunt.

She further clarified that she had made the decision to leave after a 12-year career at the media house.

After 12 years of success and excellent achievements, I have officially resigned from Standard Group PLC to pursue other interests.



I thank them for the opportunity and wish them well as they try to navigate the hard time. Let’s keep in touch in my next career move. Shalom.

A string of high-profile departures

Okullo’s resignation adds to the growing list of senior personnel who have left Standard Group in recent months. Earlier in January, seasoned journalist Ochieng Rapuro, who served as the Editor-in-Chief, also departed from the media house.

Veteran journalist Eric Latiff , widely known for his role on 'The Situation Room' morning show on Spice FM, followed suit. His exit further underscored the ongoing struggles within the media giant, which has been battling financial and operational challenges.