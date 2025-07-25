Cape Media Limited on Friday announced the appointment of former Lands CS Dr. Farida Karoney as its new Growth Strategy Consultant.

Karoney's role will involve overseeing policy and strategic changes at Cape Media, which includes TV47, Radio47, and TV47 Digital.

The news desk has learned that one of her key objectives will be to strengthen the Cape Media brand and diversify its revenue streams and innovation across its platforms.

Former Lands CS Dr. Farida Karoney who has been appointed as Cape Media's Growth Strategy Consultant

Prof. Simon Gicharu, Chairperson of Cape Media Limited , lauded Karoney's appointment, expressing confidence that her expertise will help TV47, Radio47, and TV47 Digital maintain their current growth trajectory.

Who is Dr. Farida Karoney?

Karoney established her career in the media industry, holding senior roles in some of the country's largest media houses.

A Career in Media Leadership

Karoney's extensive career began after a brief period as a biology teacher in 1993.

In June 1994, she joined the Kenya Television Network (KTN), starting as a freelance correspondent and progressing through roles as a reporter and senior reporter to become Features Editor over a period of more than six years.

In January 2001, she moved to the Nation Media Group as an Associate Editor and News Editor, where for over three years she managed editorial teams and produced news, features, and special reports for the group's broadcasting division.

Her career continued at The Standard Group, where she first served as Managing Editor from September 2004 to August 2006, overseeing strategic planning and management of news .

She was later appointed as Head of Editorial for KTN and Assistant Director for Broadcasting from August 2007 to December 2008.

During this period, she also worked as a freelance contributor for Radio France Internationale and as a freelance producer for Al Jazeera English.

In February 2009, Karoney joined Royal Media Services (RMS), where her career spanned nine years.

She first served as Group Editorial Director for over five years, providing leadership that was critical in the transformation of the company's news brands.

In August 2014, she was promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO), a position she held until February 2018, when she joined public service.

As COO, she was responsible for the leadership, management, and operational controls of the company.

A Shift to Public Service

In January 2018, Karoney transitioned from media to government when she was appointed Cabinet Secretary for Lands and Physical Planning by then-President Uhuru Kenyatta .

During her term, which ended in 2022, she was tasked with leading reforms in a historically complex ministry.

A key initiative under her leadership was the launch of the "Ardhisasa" platform, a National Land Information Management System designed to digitise land records.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta with former Land CS Faridah Karoney during the launch of the National Land Information Management System (NLIMS)

Following her tenure as Cabinet Secretary, Karoney's public service career continued. In August 2024, President William Ruto appointed her as the Chairperson of the National Lottery Board.

More recently, reports have indicated Karoney's involvement in a new capacity within the current administration, where she has reportedly been engaged to help bolster the government's communication strategy.

Philanthropy and Mentorship

Since April 2023, Karoney has served as a Change Leader, Mentor, and Patron for the FK Foundation, a private sector, part-time role focused on mentorship and coaching.

Educational Background

Faridah Karoney holds a Bachelor of Science in Education from Kenyatta University.