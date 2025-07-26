Meet Margaret Gakami, the police officer behind 9 impactful initiatives in Kenya

While recent events have underscored the need to mend the relationship between police officers and the public and restore trust in the police service, the story is so different for Dagoretti South Sub‑County Commander, ASP Margaret Wanjuhi Gakami.

Gakami's journey in the service and life-changing initiatives exemplifies transformative leadership and impact with her light shining beyond the uniform of the police service that has good officers as well as several rogue elements that are beyond the broken relationship with the public.

She is succeeding where many are not and exemplifies leadership that uplifts communities , service with purpose and creating lasting impact with initiatives in environment, health, education and community empowerment.

Approach to security

She has adopted a community-centered approach to security in which the all stakeholders including the community is the heart of safety, crime prevention, and public order.

This has also seen law enforcers enjoy better relationship with the citizenry at a time when officers elsewhere are struggling to mend what appears to be a broken relationship and restore public trust.

Dagoretti South Sub‑County Commander, ASP Margaret Wanjuhi Gakami.

Gakami is a humanitarian at heart, and the brains behind several life-changing initiative with her positive influence and impact spreading beyond the badge.

Gakami Mustard Seed Foundation

Alive to the challenges facing the country she lives in, Gakami established the Gakami Mustard Seed Foundation in 2023.

The foundation which is anchored in sustainable development was formed to address environmental challenges, and climate change while also empowering communities.

Community empowerment & sustainable development

It has offered life-changing scholarship opportunities to students from humble backgrounds with talented youth from disadvantaged backgrounds also benefiting from her initiative.

Gakami Mustard Seed Foundation also drives community empowerment through vocational training program, mentorship, building the capacity of local communities to drive positive change and community trainings.

Climate action

Gakami continues to leave her mark with impactful projects in climate action that are spread across the country.

In Kajiado County, the foundation was behind the initiative which saw 12500 trees planted (3,500 fruit trees and 9,000 assorted species) to buffer climate impact in Loitokitok.

Her foundation also distributed seedlings for oranges, mangoes and avocadoes to families in Ilasit (Loitokitok), enhancing food security and providing alternative sources of income to communities in the area.

In Kangema, the elderly who are part of the most vulnerable members of the society hve also benefited from her initiatives with a borehole and firewood program rolled out, in addition to 100,000 trees planted.

Pivoting on President Ruto’s commitment to have 15billion trees planted in the country, the foundation has collaborated with the Ministry of Interior in an initiative to green police stations across the country, turning them into eco-friendly zones.

Creating lasting impact in heath & education

The foundation plans to set up a community health center and a stadium to promote sports, empower the youth.

The foundation has also rehabilitated Olkiloriti Primary School which has received a much-needed facelift including the installation of a new borehole, construction of classrooms, administrative offices and sanitation facilities.

Dagoretti South Sub‑County Commander, ASP Margaret Wanjuhi Gakami with Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku

In Murang’a and Kajiado, Gakami Mustard Seed Foundation has partnered with local communities to establish nurseries growing indigenous, exotic, and fruit trees which are then sold, contributing to household incomes in the two counties.