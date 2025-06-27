With public Wi-Fi in Nairobi’s malls and streaming apps on every smartphone, a virtual private network, or VPN, is more than tech jargon.

It’s a simple way to protect your data, secure your digital footprint and unlock geo-restricted shows.

Below is an easy guide to the top VPN options for everyday internet use in Kenya.

Unlimited free VPNs

Every Kenyan who’s ever logged onto a café hotspot knows that data protection comes first.

Proton VPN (Free plan)

ProtonVPN

If you are just looking for basic online protection without spending a coin, Proton VPN’s free plan is a solid option.

It comes with unlimited data, no speed limits and no hidden charges.

You don’t need to enter your card details or worry about trial periods. It costs absolutely nothing.

It is a true “set-and-forget” solution for email, social media and news feeds.

Limited-use free VPNs

Kaspersky VPN (Free Plan)

KasperskyVPN

Kaspersky also offers a free version of its VPN that gives you up to 200 MB per day, or 300 MB per day if you sign in with a free Kaspersky account.

It’s enough for checking emails, logging into social media or making quick payments, but not suitable for streaming or heavy browsing. Just like Proton’s free version, it costs Sh0.

READ ALSO: 7 reasons you should get a smartwatch for your next workout

Budget-friendly paid VPNs

If you stream on Showmax or Netflix regularly, a low-cost paid plan makes more sense. Kaspersky’s unlimited package and Proton VPN Plus add extra features at wallet-friendly prices.

Kaspersky VPN (Unlimited plan)

KasperskyVPN

If you want full, unrestricted access with better speeds, Kaspersky’s unlimited plan offers great value.

It goes for about USD2.80 per month when billed yearly, roughly Sh365 per month, or about Sh4,400 for the whole year.

This plan includes extra features like split-tunneling and a kill switch for added security, making it good for everyday internet use on both phone and laptop.

Proton VPN plus

For users who want more server options, faster speeds and added security features like ad-blocking and multi-hop connections, Proton VPN Plus is the upgrade.

It goes for around USD5.50 per month, which is about Sh710. If you choose to pay yearly, you’ll spend around Sh8,500.

It’s ideal if you stream often, work remotely or want more control over your connection.

These plans give you more server locations, better streaming speeds and advanced privacy layers without breaking the bank.

Premium paid VPNs

NordVPN

NordVPN

For those who want a premium experience with top-tier privacy tools, NordVPN remains one of the most trusted names.

Its two-year plan costs about USD3.40 per month, translating to around Sh440 monthly.

You get access to thousands of servers around the world, smooth streaming even on restricted platforms, and the ability to protect up to 10 devices at once.

NordVPN

It’s a good fit for families, gamers or anyone who spends a lot of time online.

Enterprise solutions

Businesses and institutions need more than just a simple tunnel.

Check Point Infinity VPN provides remote-access VPN with zero-trust enforcement and unified threat management, keeping corporate data safe no matter where employees connect from.

Deployment: On-premise or cloud-based; custom quotes for organisations via sales.

Ideal for: Companies requiring comprehensive network security.

Pair any VPN with KnowBe4’s security awareness training. While not a VPN itself, KnowBe4 reduces the risk of human error breaches through phishing simulations and staff education.

How to pick the right VPN

Match your habits

Casual browsing or mobile money checks may only need a free plan like Proton VPN or Kaspersky’s free tier. If you stream often, download large files or handle confidential work online, a paid plan is a better fit.

Check device support

Make sure the VPN works on your phone, laptop and other gadgets. Most providers support Android, iOS, Windows and macOS. Some also work on Linux and routers.

Verify the app

Only download from Google Play, Apple’s App Store or the VPN’s official website. Always check the publisher name, for example, 'Proton AG' or 'NordVPN s.a.r.l' and read the latest user reviews.

Consider your budget

Long-term plans are cheaper month by month but require upfront payment. Be sure to check renewal prices as some providers raise fees after the first term.

Final takeaway

In Kenya’s fast-evolving online space, choosing the right VPN is a small investment for greater privacy, secure mobile use and unrestricted access to the global internet.