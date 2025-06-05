It’s 2025, and the smartphone landscape has never been more competitive.

For Kenyan users balancing M-Pesa transactions, Nairobi traffic updates, and busy WhatsApp groups, choosing the wrong iPhone can leave you frustrated.

Lagging apps, slow mobile money transfers , and missing out on new features are real risks.

Worst Iphone Models in 2025

To help you decide, here is a rundown of iPhones to avoid in 2025, based on outdated software or limited features.

1. iPhone 8/ 8 Plus and iPhone X: Left behind on iOS

iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

Launched in 2017, the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X stopped receiving major updates after iOS 17. Apple released iOS 18 in September 2024, but these models are capped at iOS 17. Without iOS 18 and subsequent security patches, apps such as M-Pesa , Airtel Money and other banking tools become riskier to use.

Cybercrime is on the rise, and mobile money runs our lives in Kenya, so running outdated software is a recipe for vulnerability.

If you still own any of these three models, consider upgrading before late 2025.

2. iPhone XR, XS/XS Max, and iPhone 11 series: Performance struggles

Introduced between 2018 and 2019, the iPhone XR, XS/XS Max and the iPhone 11 series technically support iOS 18 but come with just 4 GB of RAM.

In mid-2025, that limited memory means:

App killers: Background apps get shut down aggressively, requiring you to re-login and reload frequently.

Lagging interfaces: Expect slower animations and delays when switching between social media, music streams, or ride-hailing apps like Bolt.

Battery drain: Running iOS 18 features like Live Transcription or Voice notes pushes these older batteries to their limits. With data bundles still expensive, you do not want your phone dying mid-transaction.

In Kenya’s bustling digital economy, where multitasking between WhatsApp, YouTube and digital wallets is daily life, a slow device can be a deal breaker.

Instead of models from 2018 or 2019, look for a refurbished iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. They offer more RAM and smoother performance.

3. iPhone 12 Mini, 13 Mini : Small screen, big compromises.

iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 12 Mini

Apple’s iPhone 12 Mini and 13 Mini targeted those who prefer pocket-friendly phones.

But in 2025, their 5.4-inch screens feel too small:

Typing troubles: For many Kenyans who switch between Swahili and Sheng, the condensed layout means more typos and slower texting.

Media viewing: Streaming a match on SuperSport or watching YouTube tutorials on agriculture becomes less immersive. Larger screens not only display clearer details but also reduce eye strain.

Battery lifespan: Smaller bodies translate to smaller batteries with smaller capacities. With data-hungry tasks like Instagram reels, TikTok and online learning, batteries die by midday. Power banks become a daily necessity.

If portability is your priority, consider an iPhone 13 or iPhone 14.

The modest bump in size (a 6.1-inch screen) and larger battery capacity makes a real difference during a full day of calls, mobile payments and browsing.

4. iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation): Entry-level limitations

iPhone SE

Apple’s iPhone SE (2nd gen, 2020) and SE (3rd gen, 2022) appealed to budget-conscious Kenyans because refurbished prices fall under Sh50,000.

But the trade-offs in 2025 are increasingly stark:

4 GB RAM bottleneck: Just like the XR and iPhone 11, the SE models struggle to juggle multiple apps without noticeable slowdowns.

Older design: The 4.7-inch display and Touch ID feel old compared to Face ID on newer models, which is faster and more reliable.

iOS feature gaps: Both SE generations miss out on Live Text in videos and advanced on-device AI for image classification. For content creators and entrepreneurs, these omissions limit productivity and creativity.

If you need an affordable iPhone, hunting for a refurbished iPhone 12 or refurbished iPhone 13 may be a smarter move.

Although they cost slightly more, they deliver a smoother experience and a longer support window.

READ ALSO: Apple Music expands to 52 new countries in global services push

5. Base iPhone 14 and iPhone 15: No Apple intelligence

iPhone 15 and iPhone 14

Apple’s standard iPhone 14 models and the base iPhone 15 remain popular because they are more affordable than Pro models. However, in 2025, they miss out on Apple Intelligence, Apple’s on-device AI for tasks like live language translations, image editing and systemwide text summarization.

In Kenya’s multilingual environment, these AI tools could transform how we communicate and work remotely:

Future-proofing: Skipping Apple Intelligence now means missing critical updates when they roll out in late 2025 and early 2026. By then, these base models will feel dated compared to affordable ‘Pro-lite’ alternatives like the rumored iPhone 16e.

If AI-powered features matter for you, whether you’re a content creator in Mombasa or a student in Eldoret, it’s wiser to save a bit more for a Pro model even if it means stretching your budget or opting for a certified pre-owned or refurbished device.

Only iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max and newer devices support Apple Intelligence features.

READ ALSO: 5 ways AI makes it easy to earn from content creation in Kenya

In 2025, the wrong iPhone can translate into slower performance, battery anxiety, and missed AI features. For Kenyan users, the sweet spot lies around the iPhone 12, 13, and 14 standard models (refurbished or new), or stepping up to a Pro variant if your budget allows.

Avoid the older iPhone 8, XR, and SE lineups to sidestep security gaps and performance pains.