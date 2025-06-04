Let's be honest, few things are more annoying than missing an important call because your phone died, got stolen or just had bad network.

Whether you're out of network coverage in shagz, juggling two phones, or just don't want to be disturbed, call forwarding is one of those lowkey mobile features that can make your life easier if you know how to use it.

This guide breaks down how to forward calls on iPhone and Android phones, step-by-step, and also throws in some extra hacks that every Kenyan phone user should know.

What is call forwarding?

Call forwarding lets you redirect incoming calls from one phone number to another, whether it's your second SIM card line, office line, or even someone else's number.

It's a handy feature for anyone who's constantly on the move, switching between phones, or dealing with poor reception.

Oh, and no, you don't need to install any app to make it work. The feature is built into your phone's settings, and supported by most Kenyan networks like Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom Kenya.

How to forward calls on iPhone

iPhone

If you're among the many Kenyans using an iPhone, call forwarding is built into your device, but with one major caveat: it only works if you're using a physical SIM card.

Apple's call forwarding option won't show if you're using an eSIM only, or if your mobile carrier doesn't support it.

Go to Settings. Scroll down and tap Phone. Tap Call Forwarding. Toggle the switch On. Enter the number you want your calls forwarded to. Go back to save the changes.

Once it's set, your iPhone will automatically redirect calls to the number you selected. To disable it, just toggle the Call Forwarding switch to Off.

It is important, though, to keep in mind that your iPhone won't show a reminder that call forwarding is on, so remember to turn it off when you don't need it.

How to forward calls on Android

Android phone

Android users have it even easier. And the process is mostly the same across phones as long as they are Android-supported and your network provider supports the call forwarding feature.

READ ALSO: 5 Clever tricks you can do with your android phone

Open the Phone app (or dialer, the app you use to make calls) Tap the three-dot menu on the top right. Select Settings or Call Settings. Tap Call Forwarding. Choose when to forward calls: Always forward, Forward when busy, Forward when unanswered or Forward when unreachable. Enter the number to forward calls to. Tap Turn On or Enable.

Depending on your phone and SIM, it might take a second to connect your mobile network and confirm the change. To turn it off, go back to the same menu and disable the forwarding settings.

Here's a tip: If you're using a dual SIM or even a triple SIM phone, make sure you select the correct SIM line before changing your call forwarding settings.

USSD codes for call forwarding in Kenya

Do you prefer dialing short codes instead of lengthily navigating phone settings? Luckily, Kenyan mobile providers support USSD codes that do the same job.

To activate call forwarding (all calls): Dial **21*number to forward to# e.g, **21*0712345678#

To deactivate call forwarding: Dial ##21#

To check if call forwarding is on: Dial *#21#

These codes are the same for local network carriers including Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom Kenya. However, for specific support or if you're getting errors, it's a good idea to call your provider's customer care.

Why you might use call forwarding

Call forwarding

Switching devices. If you have to take your main phone in for repairs, or your phone is low on battery, you can have incoming calls forwarded to a backup phone.

Bad reception. Forward calls to another line if your current SIM keeps dropping signal.

Busy schedule. Tied up in meetings? You can redirect calls to an assistant, colleague or even to the office landline.

Travelling upcountry. Some rural areas in Kenya have patchy coverage. Call forwarding can bridge the gap.

In a country where we rely on our phones for everything from M-Pesa transactions to social media to job alerts, call forwarding is one of those underrated features that can help you stay reachable even when you are technically offline or off the grid.