Picture this, you’re chasing the sunrise through Karura Forest and as you are powering through your final set, you glance at your wrist and your smartwatch is right there, counting every heartbeat and cheering you on.

These wrist-worn mini-computers do far more than tell the time: they track your health, guide your adventures and keep you connected, all without having to dig for your phone.

Here's seven reasons why you should consider having one as part of your daily fitness routine.

1. Advanced health and fitness tracking

Smartwatches today monitor your heart rate continuously, measure blood-oxygen saturation and even offer electrocardiogram (ECG) support to flag irregular rhythms.

As a fitness enthusiast, tackling the Ngong Hills trails or smashing a High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) session at your local gym , on-wrist metrics and guided workout programs help you train smarter and recover faster.

2. Built-in GPS for outdoor adventures

You can leave your phone at home on your next cycling loop through Karura forest.

A built-in GPS module in your watch records your route, distance and pace with pinpoint accuracy, then syncs seamlessly with your phone and shares that data to a fitness app of your choice.

Turn-by-turn navigation features also mean you won’t mistakenly veer off your path as you move.

3. Multi-day battery life

Nothing kills your momentum like a dead screen mid-run or during back-to-back workout sessions.

Modern smartwatches last anywhere from five days up to two weeks on a single charge, depending on usage.

That means less time tethered to a charger and more time ticking items off your to-do list, be it early-morning beach runs or late-night training sessions.

4. Water and dust resistance

Water-resistance ratings of between 3 ATM (30 metres of water depth) and 5 ATM (50 metres) depending on the watch you have lets you explore the deep end as you swim.

Rugged casing and reinforced glass also protect against dust, scratches and bumps, so whether you’re out for a run or out in the field, your smartwatch stays intact.

5. Contactless payments and mobile money integration

Kenya runs on mobile money, and wearing your bank on your wrist has never been smoother.

With NFC support, tap-to-pay technology lets you pick up lunch without fishing out cash or cards.

As more payment providers roll out wrist-friendly wallets, your wrist becomes the fastest checkout line in town.

6. Notifications on your wrist

Stay in the loop without interrupting your flow.

Incoming calls, text messages and social-media alerts pop up at a glance. No more fumbling for your phone in a crowded matatu or mid-presentation.

Some watches let you send voice-to-text responses or quick emoji replies, so you can acknowledge messages on the fly and get back to what matters.

7. Customisable watch faces, straps and bands

Your watch, your style. Swap out digital watch faces to match your mood, workout or outfit.

From minimalist layouts during exercise to elegant analog-style dials, you can change straps in seconds: silicone bands for sweat-proof workouts, leather for client pitches if you wear your watch to work or metal mesh for a Friday evening out.

It’s like owning multiple watches in one device.

So why invest in a smartwatch?

Smartwatches blend convenience, style and wellness in one sleek package.

Here’s a few things that makes having one on your wrist absolutely necessary: Health insights: Continuous monitoring and data-driven tips help you track workouts, optimise sleep and catch potential health issues early.

Hands-free productivity: Voice assistants, calendar alerts and quick-reply features keep you on top of your schedule without pulling out your phone.

Safety features: Built-in fall detection, emergency SOS and live-location sharing add an extra layer of security for solo runners and travellers.

Budget flexibility: From entry-level devices under Sh10,000 to premium models above Sh50,000, there’s a smartwatch for every pocket.

Ready to level up? If you’re after better health insights, hands-free convenience, or simply a more stylish way to track your workouts, a smartwatch is the gadget you didn’t know you needed.