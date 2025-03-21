How market spaces are evolving for women entrepreneurs, traders

For many women, balancing work and childcare is a daily struggle. This is especially difficult for female traders in the informal sectors who may not have the luxury of hiring, which helps to ease the situation.

Across Kenya, market vendors often bring their children to work, setting up makeshift spaces beside their stalls where they can keep an eye on them while serving customers.

Others are forced to rely on neighbours or older siblings to watch their children, sometimes at the expense of their safety and well-being.

Breastfeeding mothers face even greater challenges, often lacking a clean, private space to feed their infants while juggling the demands of running a business.

In Diani Market, female traders have long operated in open-air, roadside stalls, where unpredictable weather, insecurity, and poor sanitation added to their hardships.

With no designated space for childcare, mothers often had to breastfeed in crowded market areas or step away from their businesses, risking lost sales and financial strain.

However, the new modern market under construction is set to improve working conditions for traders, with a special focus on mothers.

The Diani Modern Market includes a dedicated mother’s room, ensuring that women with young children have a suitable space to balance work and childcare .

One of its standout features is the inclusion of a mother’s room equipped with a play area and space for breastfeeding.

"Naona wanawake wamepewa space na priority mzuri. Naweza lea mtoto na at the same time naweza endelea na biashara. In case I have a child, I'll have a space where I can breastfeed my child," one of the traders at the market said, expressing appreciation for the initiative.

This design does not only work for traders but also for shoppers who will patronise the market.

Contractor Leonard Njeru of Biomax Africa Limited spoke about the importance of this feature, saying that the market aims to provide a secure and convenient environment for both traders and customers.

“Think of the customer experience, from having roadside stalls to such a modern market. Again, this ensures safety and security for the traders, customers, and the market,” he noted.

Employment

Beyond the mother’s room, the market project is also benefiting the local community through employment.

According to Njeru, all labourers working on the construction are from the area, allowing them to gain skills and contribute to the local economy.

“We have sourced all our labour here. We have labourers who have never been in such a big project, so they’ve learned a lot with the transfer of skills,” he said.

One of the workers echoed this sentiment, explaining how the opportunity has helped him support his family.

The market is also utilising locally sourced materials, aligning with the government’s directive to use local resources to stimulate economic growth within Kwale County.

With the Diani Modern Market nearing completion, traders are looking forward to a safer, more organized, and inclusive workspace.