Celebrating the role of women in shaping our well-being

I’ll let you in on a little secret—behind every steaming serving of mchicha, every plate of sukuma wiki perfectly spiced, and every sip of ginger-infused tea, there’s a woman who has mastered the art of nourishing both body and soul.

Surprisingly, we never fully appreciate the wholehearted work women put into making sure we eat right. Especially when this effort is met with resistance.

I especially admire the women who have an innate ability to turn a simple bunch of indigenous African greens — managu, pumpkin leaves (majani ya malenge), mrenda — into a meal fit for royalty.

Across Africa, women have been the silent guardians of health, making sure their families get the nourishment they need, meal after meal.

So, on this International Women’s Month, it’s time we not only thank them but also learn from their wisdom.

Love of African veggies through the generations

It’s no wonder that more and more people seeking optimum health tend to embrace African vegetable recipes, and these recipes have been passed down by women from one generation to the next.

Your trusty mama mboga will recommend a mix of mchicha, kanzira and some kunde for your next meal and not hesitate to share the best way to achieve a tasty accompaniment for your ugali.

In fact, this is exactly how they help us understand what is on our plate and why they make the effort to ensure it’s available for us in their kiosks.

The beauty of these greens isn’t just in their nutrition. It’s in their accessibility.

Women: The keepers of well-being

Women don’t just cook meals; they set the rhythm of health for those around them.

They remind us to drink our warm lemon water in the morning, sneak ginger and garlic into every meal, and brew herbal teas when we feel a cold coming on.

Their love is in the food they prepare, in the lessons they pass down, and in the habits they cultivate that shape our long-term health.

Even today, when I find myself reaching for junk food, I hear a voice in the back of my mind: “Have you had your greens today?” And more often than not, I find my way back to the wholesome goodness.

On this International Women’s Day, Food Fiti is inviting all of us to do more than just say thank you.

Let’s actively celebrate and embrace the healthy food habits that women have cultivated for generations.

And return to our roots, add indigenous greens to our meals, and appreciate the hands that prepare them.

So tonight, when you sit down for dinner and taste the richness of African greens on your plate, take a moment. Kiss the chef! Thank your mama mboga, mama wa kibandaski, wife, girlfriend, mother, sister, or grandmother.

Because behind every vibrant plate of food is a woman who has been quietly ensuring that we not only eat but thrive. And that is worth celebrating!