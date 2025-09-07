Inside Global Africa Diaspora Day at IATF2025 & the path to one global Africa

The push for unity and economic sovereignty between Africa and its diaspora dominated the second day of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025) in Algiers, Algeria.

Headlined by Heads of State, senior government officials, business leaders, and cultural icons from across Africa, the Caribbean, and the Diaspora, the Global Africa Diaspora Day saw speakers unpack the how Africa and its Diaspora stands to gain as they rallied for unity between the two.

Participants included H.E. Mr. Sifi Ghrieb, Acting Prime Minister of Algeria, H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo, Former President of Nigeria and Chairman of IATF, Prof Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank; H.E. Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; H.E. Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis; and H.E. Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada.

One global Africa

Prof Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank who delivered the keynote address emphasised that Global Africa must evolve into a cohesive market of nearly two billion people .

Participants at The Global Africa Diaspora Day at the IATF 2025, including Heads of State, senior government officials, business leaders, and cultural icons from across Africa, the Caribbean, and the Diaspora

With its resources, youthful population, industrious people, Africa has often been hailed as the continent of great potential with focus shifting to how the potential can translate into meaningful prosperity.

The work ahead of us is to use the force of our collective endeavours and knowledge to build a solid economy for ourselves and by ourselves. We must produce within our communities, sell within our communities, and take pride in consuming what is produced within our communities.

Our concept of Global Africa can be defined as Pan-Africanism underpinned by markets and by the capital we own and control. Today’s event is pivotal in driving that new agenda.

Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis noted that the concept of a prosperous and global Africa is not new, adding that the present push is a continuation of a great journey with Africa and its diaspora building bridges that will result in shared prosperity

Global Africa is not a new idea. It is the continuation of a great journey to mend a past that was broken and to secure a future rooted in unity and sovereignty.

Cross border collaboration and decolonising narratives

A panel of experts on The Global Africa We Want: Business Collaboration Without Borders provided practical ideas for strengthening cross-border collaboration with Hon. Ginger Moxey, Minister of Grand Bahama, Bahamas headlining the discussions that was moderated by Mucha Hazel Nyandoro (UK/Zimbabwe).

