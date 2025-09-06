As the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2025 unfolds in Algiers, a notable Kenyan voice on one of its panels is Wakiuru Njuguna.

While she may not be a household name to all, Njuguna is a pivotal figure in the creative sector, serving as a key architect in financing and structuring East Africa's burgeoning creative industry.

Her work places her at the intersection of finance, culture, and enterprise development.

Partner at HEVA

Wakiuru Njuguna is a Partner and Investment Manager at the HEVA Fund, an East African organisation that provides financing and business support to creative enterprises.



HEVA specialises in investing in the 'missing middle' of the creative industry .

This refers to businesses that are too large for micro-finance but are often considered too small or too risky for traditional banks and venture capital funding.

The fund's portfolio includes businesses in sectors such as fashion, digital media, crafts, live music, and film.

Professional roots

Her professional foundation is firmly rooted in finance and investment.



Before her role at Heva, Njuguna gained experience in the more conventional fields of investment banking and private equity.

She holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Science with a specialisation in Finance from the University of Cape Town and a Master's degree in Commerce from Strathmore University.

Furthermore, she is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, a globally recognised and respected designation in the investment management profession.

This background provides her with the technical rigour to design financial products and strategies for the often-unstructured creative economy.

At Heva Fund, Njuguna's role involves identifying promising creative businesses, conducting due diligence, and structuring investment deals.



Her work is central to the fund's mission to de-risk creative ventures and demonstrate their commercial viability to the broader financial market.

The objective is to help transform creative passions into sustainable businesses that can create jobs, generate revenue, and contribute significantly to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Mother of 3 making an impact

Beyond her professional endeavours, Wakiuru Njuguna is a mother of three, managing family responsibilities alongside her role in creative investment.

This balance reflects the realities faced by many working parents in Kenya, where family and career demands often intersect.



Her leadership at HEVA Fund directly impacts everyday Kenyans by promoting job creation and economic inclusion in vibrant sectors such as beauty, fashion, and entertainment.

Through investments, HEVA has supported over 40 creative businesses and 8,000 practitioners, enabling youth and women to access capital and build sustainable livelihoods.

For instance, every USD10,000 invested in film production generates five new jobs, contributing to employment in underserved communities.

Njuguna's focus on gender-lens investing addresses barriers for women, who form a significant portion of the creative workforce , fostering innovation and cohesion in Kenya's growing cultural economy.

