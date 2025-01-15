The East African Community is a regional intergovernmental organisation comprising seven Partner States: Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The EAC aims to promote economic, political, social, and cultural integration to improve the quality of life for the people of East Africa through increased competitiveness, value-added production, trade, and investments.

To enhance transparency and efficiency within the East African logistics sector, Apexloads developed the EAC Profile and the unique EAC Number (EAC#) database. These initiatives aim to streamline operations and build trust among stakeholders in the region's supply chain industry.

What Is an EAC Profile and EAC Number?

The EAC Profile is a centralised database that serves as the definitive source for verifying the credentials of third-party logistics providers (3PLs) operating within the East African Community. These include transporters, freight forwarders, brokers, and shippers.

By consolidating essential information, it offers businesses, regulatory authorities, and other stakeholders access to accurate and up-to-date data on logistics service providers.

Upon successful registration and verification, each 3PL is assigned a unique EAC Number (EAC#). This identifier acts as a mark of credibility, enabling logistics companies to establish trust and recognition within the industry.

Shippers, insurance companies, financial institutions, and government entities can utilise the EAC# to verify the legitimacy and compliance of 3PLs, fostering a secure and trustworthy trade environment.

Benefits of the EAC Profile and EAC Number

Credibility Verification: The platform provides a reliable means for businesses to confirm the legitimacy of potential partners, which is crucial in ensuring dependable logistics operations.

Time and Cost Savings: By streamlining the due diligence process, the EAC Profile allows companies to make informed decisions swiftly, reducing the time and resources typically required for background checks.

Standardisation and Efficiency: Promoting consistency and best practices within the logistics industry leads to improved operational efficiency, as businesses can rely on a standardized framework for collaboration.

Ensures Compliance: Due to the strict requirements for acquiring an EAC# , operators are forced to remain compliant with local and regional laws and regulations.

How to Register for an EAC Profile

Logistics companies operating within the EAC can register by visiting the official EAC Profile website .

The registration process involves creating a profile, completing a verification form, and uploading the necessary documents. Once verified, companies receive their unique EAC Number, signifying their compliance and credibility within the industry.