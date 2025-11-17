From FundingPips to Tradin: CEO powers next chapter in trading innovation

Khaled A'yesh, CEO of FundingPips , has officially announced the launch of his new brokerage platform, Tradin.

FundingPips has quickly become one of the leading names in the proprietary trading industry, boasting over 2 million users globally.

Tradin is designed with a trader-centric approach, embodying the ethos of "built by traders for traders".

The platform emphasises an exceptional user experience and optimal trading conditions, featuring ultra-tight spreads, instant withdrawals, high-speed execution, and immediate human support. With institutional-grade liquidity,

Tradin is committed to delivering a superior trading experience that combines competitive pricing with high-quality, reliable trade execution across various markets.

Khaled A'yesh's vision for Tradin is rooted in prioritising the needs of traders worldwide, ensuring instant funding options and a focus on user satisfaction in all facets of the trading experience.

Since its inception, FundingPips has been committed to positively influencing the future of traders by removing obstacles that hinder their success.

Ayesh has focused on empowering individuals, ensuring they have a fair opportunity to pursue their dreams while creating opportunities for talented traders in need of support.

With FundingPips firmly established on principles of clarity and trust, they are excited to begin a new chapter with Tradin, aimed at further enhancing our contribution to the global trading community.

"The launch of Tradin represents a significant milestone in our dedication to empowering traders and making a global impact," stated Khaled A'yesh, CEO and Owner of FundingPips .

We have established a brokerage that combines advanced technology and seamless market access with a strong focus on the needs of our trader-clients. Our objective is to eliminate barriers and foster a trading environment that is fair, efficient, reliable, and accessible for traders of all levels.

From FundingPips to Tradin: CEO powers next chapter in trading innovation

Tradin adopts a trader-client-first approach, enhancing the trading experience through a diverse range of instant funding methods. This commitment streamlines the processes of deposits and withdrawals, ensuring that traders can access the markets swiftly and without unnecessary delays.

The launch of Tradin significantly reinforces CEO A'yesh's vision and leadership within the financial industry. Under his guidance, FundingPips has successfully distributed approximately $160 million in rewards to traders and cultivated a thriving community of over 2 million traders across 195 countries in less than three years.

A'yesh is now dedicated to expanding his mission to enhance transparency, inclusivity, and efficiency in trading through his brokerage. With FundingPips as a Titanium Sponsor of Forex Expo 2025, it showcased Tradin to the global trading community, highlighting its role as a transformative solution in today's evolving financial landscape.

FundingPips has quickly established itself as a leader in the proprietary trading sector by prioritising transparency, innovation, and the empowerment of its traders.

Two million traders from more than 195 countries have recognised FundingPips as their top choice in prop trading, resulting in the distribution of an impressive $160 million in rewards, all with a strict policy of zero reward denials, underscored by a commitment to transparency and client dedication.

FundingPips remains steadfastly focused on trader-oriented solutions, with its team devoted to dismantling barriers and cultivating opportunities for traders at every level.