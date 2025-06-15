Petrol price increase, diesel & kerosene fall as EPRA announces new fuel prices

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has released the retail price for petrol, diesel and kerosene.

The price of a litre of petrol went up by Sh2.69 while that of diesel and kerosene went down by Sh1.95 and Sh 2.06 respectively.

“In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, we have calculated the maximum wholesale and retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from 15th June 2025 to 14th July 2025.” EPRA noted in its statement.

The prices that will be in effect for the next 30 days will now see a litre of Super petrol retail at Sh177.32 in Nairobi.

A litre of Diesel will go for Sh 162.91 with kerosene sold at Sh146.93 per litre in the capital city.

A car being fueled

The coastal city of Mombasa will have the lowest fuel prices with petrol, diesel and kerosene retailing at Sh161.74, Sh147.34 and Sh.131.37 respectively.

The prices are inclusive of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

Changes in landed cost & global fuel prices

The new price are in line with the changes in the average landed cost of imported petroleum and the global crude oil prices.

The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 0.35% from US$588.16 per cubic metre in April 2025 to US$590.24 per cubic metre in May 2025; Diesel decreased by 2.42% from US$594.60 per cubic metre to US$580.23 per cubic metre while Kerosene decreased by 5.14% from US$599.84 per cubic metre to US$569.00 per cubic metre over the same period.

The prices which came into effect on June 15 will be effective until July 14 when EPRA will announce new prices.

How EPRA determines pump prices

EPRA is tasked with regulating the retail prices of petrol, kerosene and diesel in the country and sets the pump prices every 14th day of the month with the prices running for a month until the next review.

These prices factor in all the associated costs including delivery to retail stations, storage and distribution costs.

A reasonable profit margins for both importers and dealers is also factored in.

Taxes & levies included in fuel prices

An analysis of local pricing indicates that taxes and levies, including excise duty, the road maintenance levy, and VAT make up a substantial portion of the final price of fuel, making the commodity more expensive in Kenya than in some of the neighbouring countries.

A car being fueled