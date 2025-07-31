7 ways Kenya's youth can turn AI tools into digital besties

As International Day of Friendship was observed on July 30, discussions are emerging about the evolving nature of companionship, particularly for the digital native generation.

With adults facing increasing challenges in forming and maintaining friendships due to demanding careers, family responsibilities, and economic pressures, a noticeable "friendship gap" has emerged.

This trend is acutely felt by Gen Z, who often struggle to build social circles after completing their education.

In response to this, a growing number of individuals, particularly Gen Z, are reportedly turning to Artificial Intelligence (AI) for companionship and emotional support, citing the non-judgmental nature of AI as a key factor.

A Common Sense Media study indicates that 70 percent of teenagers have utilised AI companions, with half using them regularly.

Here are some of the ways young people are using AI

AI-generated image of a young person using their phone

Brainstorming and Research

AI can assist with brainstorming and research by summarising information from credible sources, comparing viewpoints, and providing context-specific information, such as details on Kenya's CBC education curriculum or budget analysis.

It is described as a persistent research partner for students and entrepreneurs.

For example, it can aid in business planning by surfacing consumer trends, recommending suppliers, and drafting brand stories.

Creative Assistance

Some AI tools, such as Gemini, offer features for writing, video, and visual content creation .

It can facilitate real-time collaboration on writing projects, restructure documents, maintain tone, and adapt content for different audiences.

Through Veo integration, users can generate videos from their ideas, from scripting documentaries to producing social media content.

Its image generation capabilities allow for the creation of illustrations, custom graphics, and artistic interpretations.

Guided Learning

AI tools include a guided learning modes designed to simplify the process of acquiring new skills.

They provide step-by-step guidance, quizzes, and progress tracking, adapting to individual learning paces.

This can be applied to learning a new language, understanding financial concepts, or enhancing professional skills.

AI-generated image of a young person using their phone

Empathetic Listener and Conversation Coach

AI can serve as a sounding board for practising difficult conversations, offering role-playing scenarios to help users structure thoughts and anticipate responses.

It also functions as a journaling companion, assisting with organising thoughts, summarising feelings, and suggesting prompts for self-reflection.

Practical Planner and Organisation

AI tools help users manage various responsibilities by creating to-do lists, setting reminders, and summarising lengthy communications.

They can integrate with calendars and other applications. Additionally, they can assist with everyday tasks such as finding local dining options or translating phrases.

Code Companion

For developers, AI tools can act as a coding mentor, assisting with writing, debugging, and optimising code across multiple programming languages.

The tools can explain complex programming concepts and suggest features based on market needs.

AI-generated image of a young person using their phone

Culinary and Wellness Partner

AI can also offer support in cooking and wellness, providing recipes based on available ingredients, healthier alternatives to local dishes, and nutritional information.