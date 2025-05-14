Showdown: Naivas hits back after demands to close all outlets in Nairobi

A standoff is brewing between Nairobi County Assembly officials and retail giant Naivas Supermarket following allegations of food safety violations at the retailer’s outlets within the city.

Maurice Ochieng, the Nairobi City County Assembly Health Committee chairperson, announced on Tuesday that the committee had launched a fact-finding mission across supermarkets and eateries in the capital, leading them to Naivas Moi Avenue branch.

According to Ochieng, the committee uncovered worrying signs of expired products on sale and food handlers lacking proper certification.

"We have realised that, one, there are expired products which are being put on the shelves, putting Nairobians at risk because of food safety,” Ochieng said while addressing the media outside the Moi Avenue branch.

“Number two, we have found that most of the people who are handling food are not being tested. So we, therefore, as a committee, resolved that we close all Naivas outlets so that the handlers can be tested and certified,” he said.

He specifically claimed to have discovered some yoghurt products with unclear shelf-life information, adding that such lapses pose serious risks to consumers.

Ochieng called on Nairobi Health CEC Susan Silantoi to act urgently, stressing the committee’s commitment to upholding public health standards and consumer safety.

However, Naivas Supermarket swiftly issued a statement dismissing the claims as false and misleading.

The retailer maintained that none of its branches had been closed and that it maintains rigorous quality control standards aligned with Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the Ministry of Health requirements.

"No expired products have been found on our shelves. We maintain stringent internal quality control and stock management systems across all our branches to ensure product safety and compliance with health regulations," the statement read in part.

Naivas further condemned the allegations, hinting at possible legal action against those behind what it termed as misinformation.

“These circulating claims are entirely false, misleading, and potentially harmful—not just to our brand but to our valued customers who rely on us for daily essentials,” the supermarket said.

The retailer reiterated its commitment to integrity, asserting that it would not yield to what it described as “extortionary tactics,” and confirmed that all branches remain operational.