Tricks gas sellers use to scam Kenyans, how to beat them

Cooking gas is a necessity in many Kenyan households, but buying it can sometimes feel like a gamble.

Many unsuspecting consumers fall victim to dishonest sellers who use cunning tactics to maximise profits while short-changing buyers.

From underfilled cylinders to fake seals and overpricing, these fraudulent practices not only lead to financial loss but also pose serious safety risks.

Here’s a look at the most common ways gas vendors fleece buyers and how you can avoid being a victim.

1. Selling underfilled cylinders

One of the most widespread scams in the cooking gas industry is the sale of underfilled cylinders. Some unscrupulous dealers tamper with the refilling process, ensuring that consumers receive less gas than they paid for.

A cylinder that should last for a month may run out in just a few weeks, leaving buyers frustrated and forced to refill sooner than expected.

To avoid this, always weigh your gas cylinder before leaving the shop.

If the weight is significantly lower, insist on a different cylinder or request a proper refill. Purchasing gas from reputable brands and authorised dealers also reduces the likelihood of being scammed.

2. Fake or tampered seals

Some gas vendors reuse old or counterfeit seals to deceive buyers into believing they are purchasing a fresh, authentic refill.

These fake seals can also be an indication of contaminated or substandard gas, which burns inefficiently and may pose safety hazards.

To ensure you are getting a genuine product, check that the seal on your gas cylinder is intact and bears the manufacturer’s logo.

A missing or broken seal is a red flag that the cylinder may have been tampered with. Always buy from established gas distributors who are known for their reliability.

3. Mixing LPG with air or other substances

Another dangerous trick involves mixing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) with air or other chemicals to increase volume and reduce costs.

This results in weak flames that take longer to cook food, leading to increased gas consumption. In some cases, the altered composition of the gas can be hazardous, leading to leaks or explosions.

4. Overpricing and hidden charges

Some vendors exploit fluctuating LPG prices by overcharging unsuspecting buyers. This is especially common in areas where gas suppliers are few and competition is limited. In some cases, sellers impose hidden charges for home deliveries or cylinder exchanges, further inflating costs.

To protect yourself, stay informed about the current market price of cooking gas. The EPRA regularly updates gas prices, so checking these figures before making a purchase can help you avoid being overcharged.

5. Sale of expired or faulty cylinders

Cooking gas cylinders have a lifespan of about 8–10 years, after which they should be retired for safety reasons.

However, some dishonest dealers refurbish expired or damaged cylinders and resell them without conducting the necessary safety checks. These cylinders pose serious risks, including leaks, fires, and explosions.

Before purchasing or refilling a gas cylinder, check the manufacturing date, which is usually stamped on the cylinder.

Avoid any cylinder that shows visible signs of rust, dents, or structural damage, as these could indicate weaknesses that may lead to leaks.

6. Use of fake or unauthorised brands

Some dealers sell gas cylinders with fake branding or those that do not belong to any recognised supplier.

These counterfeit products are often filled under unsafe conditions and may contain substandard gas. Since they do not undergo proper quality control, they pose a high risk of leaks and explosions.