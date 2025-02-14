Valentine’s bloom: Top destinations for 25 million Kenyan roses flown out

As the world celebrates Valentine’s Day, a crucial operation has been unfolding behind the scenes—one that ensures millions of fresh-cut Kenyan red roses reach lovers across the globe.



This year, Qatar Airways Cargo has played a significant role in making this happen by transporting a staggering 1,600 tonnes of flowers from Kenya equal to 25 million red roses.

The business of love: How Kenyan roses reach the world

Kenya has long been recognised as a global leader in floriculture, with its ideal growing conditions producing some of the finest roses in the world.

Qatar Airways Cargo has once again stepped up to ensure that this precious cargo reaches markets far and wide in time for the season of love.

In the two weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day, the airline added nine Boeing 777 freighter charters to its Nairobi-Doha and Liège routes, accommodating the surge in demand.

“Kenya’s floriculture sector is a success story that must be celebrated and supported,” remarked Qatar Airways Cargo’s Chief Officer Cargo, Mark Drusch.

Kenya is well-known for producing incredibly beautiful cut roses of unparalleled quality due to its unique growing environment.

Flowers fueling Kenya’s economy

Kenya’s flower industry is a vital contributor to the country’s economy, accounting for 1.25% of the GDP and employing over 500,000 people. While roses are the top export, other significant freight from Kenya includes meat, fruits, and vegetables.

On an annual basis, Qatar Airways Cargo uplifts over 25,000 tonnes of freight from Kenya, with 75% of it being flowers.



The demand for Kenyan roses peaks around Valentine’s Day, with about 40% of the flowers heading to European markets, while other key destinations include the Middle East, Japan, and Australia.

“Thanks to Valentine’s Day, February is an important month and an economic boon for Kenya’s floriculture sector.



Qatar Airways Cargo’s services are critical in helping reward the dedicated farm workers, farmers, and entrepreneurs behind the blossoming agribusiness sector,” Drusch added.