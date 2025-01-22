Akothee's close shave with death leaves her with one request to God

Musician cum businesswoman Akothee on Wednesday, January, 22, 2025 recounted a harrowing ordeal where she narrowly escaped what could have been a fatal incident.

Taking to her social media, Akothee shared the chilling details of how she, her children, and her Chief Operations Officer, Mr Lamek, faced a life-threatening situation in a Westlands building.

A routine visit turns terrifying

The day had begun innocently with a lunch outing. After the meal, Akothee and her companions proceeded to the third floor of a building to prepare for rehearsals scheduled for the following day.

However, their visit took a dramatic turn when someone burst through the door shouting, "Get out! Get out! We are not safe!"

Alarmed, the group rushed out, only to be confronted by thick black smoke filling the escape stairs.

Initially, Akothee remained composed, believing they could navigate the stairs safely. However, the situation worsened as the fumes intensified.

"The smoke was dense and dark, and there was no other visible exit," she described, recalling the moment panic began to set in.

Desperate search for safety

Trapped on the third floor with no clear escape route, Akothee and her group faced mounting fear. Outside, bystanders watched and recorded the ordeal on their phones.

In a moment of desperation, Akothee entrusted her car keys to Frank, a photographer from Muma Pics, asking him to ensure her car reached her children.

I prepared myself for the worst. I was certain we wouldn’t survive.

Just when hope seemed lost, help arrived in the form of a ladder. The group was directed to the second floor, where the fumes were slightly less suffocating.

A narrow escape

Making their way down to the ladder proved challenging as the thick smoke took its toll on their breathing.

"Breathing became heavier with each step," Akothee recalled. Eventually, they descended to safety, though the ordeal left her deeply shaken.

Upon returning home, Akothee reflected on the near-death experience and broke down.

She shared her gratitude for surviving and her prayer for a peaceful end when her time eventually comes.

God, if time comes for me to rest, don’t let me panic. Let me sleep in peace without a struggle.