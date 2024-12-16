Dem Wa Facebook gifts parents a home & builds village dreams with bold speech

Renowned comedian and content creator Dem Wa Facebook has brought a long-time dream to life by gifting her parents a stunning, modern house in Kitale.

The emotional moment was celebrated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, which was attended by family, friends, and villagers who came to witness the heartwarming gesture.

Tearful ceremony

In a touching video from the event, Dem Wa Facebook struggled to hold back tears as she handed over the house to her parents. The moment her parents stepped into their new home for the first time was filled with joy and gratitude.

The house, which features modern furnishings and high-quality interior décor, stands as a testament to her success and the hard work she has put into her career.

During the ceremony, Dem Wa Facebook expressed her heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported her throughout the journey.

She revealed that building the house in her rural village, rather than buying one in Nairobi, was a deliberate choice inspired by her desire to make a difference in her community.

Inspiring young girls

Dem Wa Facebook shared her motivation behind the gesture. Her words struck a chord with many as she encouraged young women to prioritise education and personal growth over societal pressures.

“I wanted to inspire young girls in my village to make better life choices,” she said. “Stop rushing into relationships, avoid early pregnancies, and focus on building a future. I’ve become the first woman to build a house in this village; why can’t you do the same?”

She emphasised that marriage is a choice, explaining her perspective with humour: “For me, marriage is an option. With money, I can even buy a pregnancy.”

Addressing village stereotypes

The comedian also reflected on some challenges she faced in her journey to success, including being misunderstood by her community. She narrated how her efforts to support a girl from her village led to accusations of involvement with Illuminati.

The girl, whom she helped secure funding from a politician to return to school, faced backlash, with villagers burning her school uniform and belongings.

Alafu kitu inigine funny wacha niwaambie. Unajua mi hupenda kussuport. Kuna dame kwa hii village niliupport. Nikamtafutia mwana siasa amsupport anende shule.. Akaenda shule wakasema mimi nilimpeleka Illluminati. wakachoma uniform na kila kitu.



Imagine watu wangu wa village hakuna illuminati. watu wana work hard huku nje . Illuminati ingekua si mimi ningekuwa nimejenga hii... mzima. Watu wanawork hard.

She urged young people in her village to work hard and seize opportunities to improve their lives, emphasising that children are a blessing, but they should come at the right time.

Work hard ndio hata mimi nikinganga na kuwatafutia kazi nikuwe na reason... Watoto ni baraka lakini wacheni wakuje right time. Hata mkuje mniambie mmemaliza shule niwatafutie kazi, lakini uko na mtoto. Ntakutafutiaje?

Future plans for parents

Dem Wa Facebook also hinted at more gifts for her parents, promising to continue supporting them.

“Dad, this is your first gift. I heard you have a dream car. I’ll buy it for you and Mum. May God give you more life so I can treat you well. And Dad, if I ever find a slay queen in your inbox, I’ll arrest you. We struggled with Mum,” she joked.