The Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act, 2024 , assented to by President William Ruto on October 15, 2025, and subsequently halted by the High Court on October 22, 2025, has sparked a fierce debate.

The new law introduces severe penalties, most notably enhancing Section 27 (Cyber harassment) to carry a fine of up to Sh20 million, a 10-year jail term, or both.

It is this specific provision, and others targeting false information, that has earned the backing of stars like Oga Obinna, YY, and Amber Ray.

Oga Obinna - "There are good parts and bad parts"

Comedian and media personality Oga Obinna has voiced support for specific provisions of the Act, highlighting their role in tackling online misconduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obinna

He strongly backs the law’s measures against publishing misleading information under Section 19, which imposes up to two years in prison.

Obinna targets bloggers who spread unverified content on platforms like TikTok and Facebook, driven by views or malice, describing such actions as slander that harms reputations.

He also supports penalties for rude or indecent communication under Section 22, which carries a two-year sentence.

Obinna criticises the rampant use of vulgar language online, stating, “People are just using words... like you don’t have any moral decency.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He sees this clause as a step toward restoring civility in digital spaces.

On data modification, Obinna draws from personal experiences, noting how individuals manipulate content by cutting snippets to fit their agendas.

“People’s data is not even respected anymore,” he says, describing how such tactics have fueled cyberbullying against him.

While endorsing these measures, Obinna advocates for refining the Act to remove 'harmful' provisions in the Act such as allowing arbitrary device access , but insists that core elements must remain to promote online responsibility.

"I do hope that the Cyber Crimes Bill gets repackaged... But kuna parts lazima zibaki (But some parts must remain)," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

A lawyer’s breakdown of the Cybercrimes Amendment Act 2025 [Interview] Constitutional lawyer Duncan Ojwang offers a legal interpretation of Kenya’s Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act 2025, outlining its key provisions and implications.

Comedian YY - "Kuna mtu anafaa atetee bullying?"

Comedian YY advocates for the Act's anti-cyberbullying measures, asserting that offenders deserve consequences, including jail time.

YY Comedian

"If you're bullying, just go to prison. Kuna mtu anafaa atetee bullying?" he states in a clip, questioning defences of such behaviour.

ADVERTISEMENT

YY highlights growing insensitivity among Kenyans, where online actions have escalated unchecked, and positions critics of the law as potential enablers of harassment.

I think we have gotten to a level where we are very insensitive as Kenyans. And we're getting out of hand, to be honest.

How 'fatal flaw' could nullify Cybercrime Act amendments, according to Kigame's petition A new petition led by musician Reuben Kigame aims to nullify recent amendments to the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, 2018, citing a 'fatal procedural defect' in how it was passed and 'severe' violations of constitutional rights.

Amber Ray - "Freedom Should Not Be an Excuse for Cruelty"

Businesswoman Amber Ray also voiced her approval, arguing the law protects voices rather than silencing them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Businesswoman Amber Ray

"For once, I genuinely support a decision by the government—the passing of the Cybercrime Amendment Bill," she wrote.

Ray stressed that online freedom has been misused.

Freedom of speech should never be an excuse for cruelty, defamation, or disrespect... power without conscience is dangerous.

Common online habits that can cost Kenyans Sh20 million fines or jail time Under the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act of 2018, Kenyans are at risk of facing harsh penalties, including fines of up to Sh20 million or lifelong prison sentences, for offences

ADVERTISEMENT