Alex Mwakideu brings in top lawyer for Sh20 million battle with Robert Burale

When a YouTube interview turns into a courtroom showdown. That’s exactly what’s at play between radio personality Alex Mwakideu, his sister Rozina Mwakideu and motivational speaker-pastor Robert Burale .

The drama kicked off when Rozina appeared on Alex’s channel and called her short-lived marriage to Burale “the biggest mistake of my life,” describing it as a dark, emotionally turbulent time.

That interview, uploaded on October 4, 2025, went viral and soon led to Burale filing a defamation lawsuit at the Milimani Law Courts.

Alex Mwakideu

He says the video presented him as manipulative, hypocritical, a swindler and homosexual, claims he describes as false and damaging to his reputation in ministry and business.

He wants Sh20 million in general and aggravated damages, an order to remove the video and halt any further reposting, plus a public apology.

In a notable twist, Alex Mwakideu has reportedly brought in celebrated constitutional lawyer Ochiel J. Dudley to lead his legal defence.

Constitutional lawyer Ochiel J. Dudley

Dudley is a respected advocate at Bond Advocates LLP, where he heads the Arbitration and Dispute Resolution department.

He is best known for his courtroom brilliance in constitutional and public-interest cases, having appeared before the Supreme Court of Kenya more than 30 times.

In 2023, he was named Jurist of the Year by the International Commission of Jurists – Kenya, recognising his contributions to the rule of law and human rights.

His addition to Mwakideu’s team signals that the case may now touch on broader constitutional questions, including freedom of expression and responsible digital publishing.

For Alex and Rozina, what began as a candid personal reflection is turning into one of Kenya’s most public celebrity legal spats.

Alex has since publicly maintained he did not orchestrate the interview to target Burale and claimed he was unaware of some of Rozina’s disclosures when she appeared on his show.

On social media, the story has taken on a life of its own. Some fans support Rozina’s decision to speak out and hold her truth to light.

Rozina Mwakideu

Others warn that public figures and their platforms carry responsibilities, and that airing deeply personal grievances publicly can have unforeseen consequences.

For Burale, a win means potentially restoring his reputation, forcing the removal of the video and possibly reshaping how such interviews are handled.

For Alex and Rozina, it’s about maintaining narrative control and facing whether a personal story can remain just a story when broadcast to millions.

Robert Burale

And for the audience? It’s proof that in today’s digital era, a YouTube podcast is no longer just a conversation; it can become courtroom material.