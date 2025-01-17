Dem Wa Facebook's manager explains decision to quit the job, after just 14 months

Amid speculation of bad blood between comedian Dem Wa Facebook and her manager Andrew Mwiko, the latter has come forward to clarify the reason behind his resignation.

Andrew, who worked with Dem Wa Facebook for over a year, shared his heartfelt farewell, emphasising there is no animosity between them.

Journey of success

Andrew described the journey as incredible, highlighting their achievements together. From helping the comedian secure a better home and build a house for her parents to sealing valuable brand deals, Andrew said the time was right for him to move on.

It has been an incredible journey serving as Dem Wa Facebook's manager for the past one year and two months. Together, by the grace of God, we have achieved milestones that once seemed like dreams. Today, as I step down, I do so with immense gratitude and pride.

Dem wa Facebook, thank you for allowing me to be part of your remarkable journey. You are destined for greatness. Keep shining and inspiring the world.

In his statement, he thanked fans for their support, brands for their trust, and Dem Wa Facebook for allowing him to play a role in her inspiring journey.

To the Fans: Your unwavering support has been the foundation of all our success. Thank you for standing by Dem wa Facebook and contributing to her growth. Keep supporting her as she reaches even greater heights.

To the Esteemed Brands: Working with you has been an enriching experience. Your trust and collaboration have been instrumental, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunities to work together.

He expressed his intention to sign new talent, applying the lessons he learned while managing the comedian.

I am now ready to sign new talents who believe in themselves. By the grace of God and with the lessons learned managing Dem wa Facebook, I am confident in helping others achieve their dreams. For those joining, we shall believe in the same grace that has brought us this far.

He reassured fans that his departure was amicable and motivated by his desire to pursue new challenges while wishing Dem Wa Facebook continued success in her career.

Fulfilling goals set together

Andrew’s resignation comes months after he hinted at stepping down after one year. According to him, Dem Wa Facebook had specific goals she wanted to achieve within that timeframe, and he was confident they would accomplish them.

True to his word, she now owns a car, has moved to a new house, and built a home for her parents.

Fans reactions

Fans have expressed mixed feelings about Andrew’s resignation. While some praised his dedication and the success they achieved, others feel the timing is unfortunate, especially since Dem Wa Facebook has been reaching new heights in her career.