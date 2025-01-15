Heartbreaking story that drove Hopekid to fight for autism awareness

Gospel musician Simon Peter Wambua, popularly known as Hopekid, has shared a harrowing experience that inspired his dedication to supporting children living with autism.

Speaking on Iko Nini podcast, Hopekid recounted an encounter in Maralal that opened his eyes to the plight of autistic children in certain communities.

A shocking discovery in Maralal

During his visit to Maralal, Hopekid discovered that some communities used autistic children in traditional rites of passage.

He explained how these children were used as bait for lions in the practice of transitioning young men into adulthood.

There was this thing long ago where if you wanted to be a man, you had to kill a lion. They used kids with autism as bait.

They would tie them on trees, so when the lion came to eat them, the young men would kill the lion. Most of the kids are not self-aware, so they couldn’t understand the danger they were in. The child was either saved or, sadly, it was too late.

This horrifying discovery motivated Hopekid to learn more about autism and become an advocate for spreading awareness and supporting affected children.

Hopekid’s advocacy for autism

Hopekid revealed that autism awareness in Kenya remains limited, with even medical institutions often lacking adequate knowledge.

Autism is a funny issue because once you hear about it is when you start experiencing it. It’s an issue that has been there but is not given priority because even our institutions, even hospitals, don’t recognise autism.



I learnt that Mathari Mental Hospital knows more about autism than any other hospital in Kenya.

To make a difference, Hopekid collaborates with organisations such as Autism Lights and organises resource drives during his tours.

He often requests dry food donations as part of show entry requirements, which he donates to children’s homes.

Understanding autism

Autism, or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a developmental condition affecting communication, behaviour, and social interaction.

Signs of autism may include difficulty with eye contact, repetitive behaviours, delayed speech, and heightened sensitivity to sensory stimuli.