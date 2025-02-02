Comedian and actress Jacky Vike, popularly known as Awinja teamed up with friends to treat digital content creator and brand influencer Mammito to a surprise baby shower.

Awinja was tasked with getting Mammito from her house to the venue of the event without spoiling the surprise that awaited her, a task that she executed with precision while capturing the special moments on camera.

Under the guise of taking her out for a bite, Awinja lured Mammito to the venue of the exquisite baby shower where the surprise and many more friends awaited her, followed by an evening of fun and celebrations in preparation to the comedian welcoming her baby into the world.

All the while, Awinjo documented the unfolding surprise in a video which she generously shared on social media, giving fans a glimpse of how the glamorous baby shower went down.

Awinja & Mammito driven to the venue

The pair can be seen perched on the backseat of a car being driven to the venue with Awinja captioning the video with words that revealed the surprise that Mammito was treated to.

"Hapa haka kamama hakajui nakapeleka baby shower yake," read the caption.

They finally made it to the underground parking where Awinjo could be heard heaping compliments on her friend while recording.

I'm recording you yet again... look at her! Could you turn so that I can see you clearly…You look like an angel.., whoosh.

Mammito's priceless reaction

They then make their way to a tastefully decorated upscale city restaurant with the former Papa Shirandula actress urging people to make it a habit of taking their friends out to eat and not just to drink.

Guys take your friends out... take your friends to eat. Okay? Not only drinks all the time. Take them to eat, actual food and eat well.

Mammito’s priceless reaction when she spotted her circle of friends dressed for the occasion and chilling next to the swimming pool area that had been transformed into the venue for the exquisite baby shower was captured on camera.

Cutting cake and partying the night away

A cake was with the words "Oh baby," was presented to Mammito with her friends singing a corrupted version of Happy Birthday song with the comedian asserting that one is enough when asked how many more pregnancies she plans to carry.

Mtoto akasema twende out, mimi kama aunty mzuri, what was I to do na siendangi out? Ni kuobey cravings za mtoto.