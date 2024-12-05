A video of an incident involving a woman believed to be Sarah Kabu, wielding a knife and ejecting another woman from her home, has sparked widespread reactions online.



Simon Kabu, CEO of Bonfire Adventures and Sarah's husband has addressed the controversy in a detailed statement, but his response has left many with more questions than answers.

Simon Kabu’s response

In his statement, Simon Kabu emphasised that his silence should not be misinterpreted as guilt.

Silence is considered the best weapon, but sometimes it can be mistaken for guilt. This video is for my children, my loved ones, my fans and many who look up unto me for guidance, mentorship, and resilience. It’s done in good faith just to clear some air.

Kabu explained that the woman in the video was his nanny, employed through professional channels.

Yes, the lady in question was my professional nanny recruited professionally by my HR and GM. I gave my JD, and she was recruited.

He recounted that the incident occurred after the nanny had been employed for about a month without any prior issues.

That unfortunate incident happened that morning, and the lady was hurt. She went and reported at Kiambu Police Station, and the case was filed. Some people even wanted it to be filed as attempted murder.

Kabu noted that the matter was eventually resolved, with Sarah Kabu offering an apology.

Allegations of impropriety

Kabu dismissed speculation regarding an inappropriate relationship with the nanny or any other woman.

There are rumours I am seeing that a lady was pregnant. This lady has never, or any other lady, been pregnant with my child. Guys, at my status ni nini sasa. That is someone’s daughter; stop tainting someone’s name.

Fans still seek clarity

Despite Kabu’s explanation, many fans are left questioning the circumstances surrounding the altercation. Key concerns include the cause of the confrontation, why Sarah Kabu resorted to a physical fight, and who leaked the CCTV footage.